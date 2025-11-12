Be Careful What You Post! TikTok Star Who Begs Cops to ‘Arrest Me, Daddy’ Finally Nabbed

Adamn Killa, a noted TikTok user and brash influencer, enjoys over 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. His popularity grew thanks to viral clips where he runs after cops yelling, ‘Arrest me, daddy!’ and then starts dancing. All this while, this stint of his was majorly for diverting attention and making videos that troll cops. And now, Adamn finally got arrested by a Chicago officer, who was simply fed up with his antics.

The influencer, whose real name is Adam Kelly, the TikTok star was handcuffed on Monday when he ended up interrupting a crucial traffic spot with his usual cop-trolling activities for a video. A viral video shows officers leading him away in handcuffs on a snowy Chicago street. The caption to this clip wittily had the words “they listened” written on it, indicating that his request for the longest time has finally been fulfilled.

According to Chicago police, he was held for only 20 minutes. During this time, he was kept inside a squad car, after which the officers released him without pressing any charges. The details were shared by the police with the Chicago Sun-Times. Kelly’s video capturing his moment of arrest shows him trolling the law enforcement officers by walking up to them and putting his hands behind his back. He then starts yelling, “Arrest me, daddy!” right in their faces, soon after which he breaks out in his signature dance moves.

First rapper to emote while getting arrested pic.twitter.com/jOKL0KY1np — Adamn Killa (@adamnwhodeywant) November 11, 2025

But this time, the otherwise ignorable action became serious as a Chicago police officer actually whisked him away handcuffed then escorted towards a cruiser. His brief detention followed soon after. Once he was released, Adam appeared totally calm and unfazed by the detention. Speaking with the Chicago Sun Times, he said, “I got out and I went and made more ‘Arrest me, daddy’ videos right after.”

Addressing the matter of Adamn’s persistence in making such videos that troll officers on duty, a spokesperson from the Chicago Police remarked that an investigatory stop record can be obtained against the rapper, with help from the public records. However, while the 29-year-old said he won’t interfere again with traffic, Adamn assured that such videos with cops will continue to be made. Netizens expressed their disgusted opinion on his clips, adding how he has been excessively pushing the boundaries with cops on duty.

Besides police officers and other deputies, Adam Kelly, a.k.a. Adamn Killa in his videos in the past, shows him reaching out to troll National Guard members in Washington, D.C. as well. In fact, he has taunted police officers amid Donald Trump’s ordered mass deportation campaigns in and around the city. Reacting to it, the rapper had said, “How they be covering their face and s– -, I feel like in the future, they’re gonna look at them like how they looked at, like the Nazi soldiers. Because they know what they’re doing wrong, that’s why they cover their face and they cover their badges and stuff.

He has also spoken about his brash music videos, whose lyrics raise a questionable taunt to police officers. Revealing how his rap music comes across as something so harsh and different, Adam said, “I feel like rap was always speaking your mind against s– – you didn’t like,” he said. “I feel like that’s how hip-hop started, but I know I’m like the new type of rap, but it’s still the same thing. I feel like you should speak about things, your opinions. You should voice your opinions. It’s a way to get your opinion out.”