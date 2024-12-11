Barron Trump's Reaction to Dad and Elon Musk Dancing to 'YMCA' Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

President-elect Donald Trump and ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk got their grooves on on Thanksgiving while Barron Trump glared awkwardly at the duo. Footage from the celebrations at Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach created a flurry on social media. The clip featured the politician and his billionaire confidante Musk dancing to The Village People’s Y.M.C.A, as per The Independent.

🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸 https://t.co/CQMGaAODKq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

As opposed to Donald’s enthusiasm, his 18-year-old son seemed rather embarrassed by his father’s antics. Barron sat between his Dad and mother Melania Trump at the ballroom dinner table while the Tesla founder was seated next to the President-elect. In the video, reshared by Musk on X (formerly Twitter), Donald rhythmically bangs the table to his campaign’s anthem while also prompting the Space X CEO to join in by tapping on his shoulders.

Elon Musk, President Trump, and legendary Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone celebrate Thanksgiving together at Mar-a-Lago.



We are so back! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ri5WwSdVfx — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) November 29, 2024

Initially enjoying the song with gentle nods, Musk, who pumped billions into Donald’s re-election campaign, threw his hands up in the air after the encouragement. Melania and Baron barely moved while everyone else danced in the background. Other family members in attendance were Donald’s daughter Tiffany, son Eric, daughter-in-law Lara, and even Musk’s mother Maye. Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone was also spotted chatting with Donald and Musk later at the party.

Wow. Elon Musk couldn't get a single family member to spend Thanksgiving with him other than his mom who relies in him. And Trump paid his 3rd wife to join. Even Barron looks embarrassed for them. What LOSERS https://t.co/uzsA4GRDlp — The Real Slim Skagmacker 🇺🇸🦅 (@CattardSlim) November 29, 2024

Baron’s strange reaction to his father’s rejoicing caught the internet’s attention as netizens pointed out his discomfort in the comments. “Barron looks uncomfortable. The body language of everyone at that table is weird,” a person noted. “Barron’s like, ‘Okay, have we had enough of this song yet father,'” another quipped.

What kind of man avoids his children for tranksgiving to go be Trump’s side piece?



No REAL man would ever be that weak and pathetic. — Stix Figures Gaming (@StixFigures) November 29, 2024

Others bashed Musk, the future head of the Department of Government Efficiency, for not spending Thanksgiving with his own family, including his 12 children, none of whom accompanied him to Mar-a-Lago. “Wow. Elon Musk couldn’t get a single family member to spend Thanksgiving with him other than his mom who relies on him...Even Barron looks embarrassed for them. What LOSERS.,” a user noted.

Elon Musk has 12 children. Why not to spend Thanksgiving with any of them? — Little Journalist (@KosKvLv) November 29, 2024

Musk joined Donald on the campaign trail as well as other significant events, never leaving his side, which earned him the moniker 'Elonia Trump.' This has led many to speculate whether he might also move into the White House in 2025. The billionaire spent nearly $200 million through his political action committee (Pac) to ensure Donald returns to the White House, as per The Guardian.

Elon is going to be the friend that just needs a place to stay a couple days and never leaves — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) November 29, 2024

As per The Independent, in light of the same, Trump in his first speech at the America First Policy Institute gala, after winning the elections, gushed, “Elon, what a job, what a job he does.” He added that Musk apparently liked his Palm Beach residence a little too much, joking "can't get him out of here." Musk has also contributed to many of Donald’s calls with significant world leaders and discussed issues of global importance. Meanwhile, insiders fear the businessman's influence on Donald’s incoming presidency, as per a Bloomberg report.