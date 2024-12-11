INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Barron Trump's Reaction to Dad and Elon Musk Dancing to 'YMCA' Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

By Tiyasa Biswas
Published on : 12:45 PST, Dec 11, 2024
(L) Donald Trump gives an interview; (C) Elon Musk partakes in a podcast; (R) Barron Trump waves to the audience at a rally. Cover Image Source: YouTube/ (L) ABC News; (C) Joe Rogan Experience; (L) ABC News

President-elect Donald Trump and ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk got their grooves on on Thanksgiving while Barron Trump glared awkwardly at the duo. Footage from the celebrations at Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach created a flurry on social media. The clip featured the politician and his billionaire confidante Musk dancing to The Village People’s Y.M.C.A, as per The Independent

 

As opposed to Donald’s enthusiasm, his 18-year-old son seemed rather embarrassed by his father’s antics. Barron sat between his Dad and mother Melania Trump at the ballroom dinner table while the Tesla founder was seated next to the President-elect. In the video, reshared by Musk on X (formerly Twitter), Donald rhythmically bangs the table to his campaign’s anthem while also prompting the Space X CEO to join in by tapping on his shoulders. 

 

Initially enjoying the song with gentle nods, Musk, who pumped billions into Donald’s re-election campaign, threw his hands up in the air after the encouragement. Melania and Baron barely moved while everyone else danced in the background. Other family members in attendance were Donald’s daughter Tiffany, son Eric, daughter-in-law Lara, and even Musk’s mother Maye. Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone was also spotted chatting with Donald and Musk later at the party.

 

Baron’s strange reaction to his father’s rejoicing caught the internet’s attention as netizens pointed out his discomfort in the comments. “Barron looks uncomfortable. The body language of everyone at that table is weird,” a person noted. “Barron’s like, ‘Okay, have we had enough of this song yet father,'” another quipped.

 

Others bashed Musk, the future head of the Department of Government Efficiency, for not spending Thanksgiving with his own family, including his 12 children, none of whom accompanied him to Mar-a-Lago. “Wow. Elon Musk couldn’t get a single family member to spend Thanksgiving with him other than his mom who relies on him...Even Barron looks embarrassed for them. What LOSERS.,” a user noted

 

Musk joined Donald on the campaign trail as well as other significant events, never leaving his side, which earned him the moniker 'Elonia Trump.' This has led many to speculate whether he might also move into the White House in 2025. The billionaire spent nearly $200 million through his political action committee (Pac) to ensure Donald returns to the White House, as per The Guardian.

 

As per The Independent, in light of the same, Trump in his first speech at the America First Policy Institute gala, after winning the elections, gushed, “Elon, what a job, what a job he does.” He added that Musk apparently liked his Palm Beach residence a little too much, joking "can't get him out of here." Musk has also contributed to many of Donald’s calls with significant world leaders and discussed issues of global importance. Meanwhile, insiders fear the businessman's influence on Donald’s incoming presidency, as per a Bloomberg report. 

