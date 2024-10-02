Barron Trump's Character Described by Witnesses at Private Dinner With Three Very Significant Words

In June, after having supper with Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and FOX News personality Jesse Watters revealed further details about his private life in a podcast. They were invited to dinner at Barron's request, and word got around that he was a fan of Valuetainment, a podcast on current events. As reported by The Irish Star, the hosts described Barron, former president Donald Trump's youngest son in three words, "Witty, smart, and hilarious."

The hosts also revealed, "I've never laughed this hard. He ran the whole dinner with stories and entertainment. He gave honest life anecdotes about family - it was cracking me up. He was a kid but he wasn't snide, he wasn't telling dirty jokes. He was an incredibly balanced, engaging, witty, funny guy. I came away liking him a lot." And the praise didn't end there. All of the guys thought Barron made a great host. The lads continued, "Sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough, quick, not weak. He was grounded and legitimately funny. I don't laugh to laugh."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by JNI

Aside from this, Barron, now a first-year student at NYU, has become an unintentional TikTok sensation thanks to the popularity of a new kind of video—unsteadily shot footage of him navigating the university. When WIRED saw the strange pattern, they likened it to college students reporting Sasquatch encounters. In fact, most of the videos are fuzzy because amateur photographers—maybe even students attempting to capture from within their own bags or pockets—were using sneaky angles.

This girl from 🇨🇳 Shandong province (left video), apparently a grad student at NYU Stern School of Business, thinks Barron Trump — also a student at Stern — is a good catch and claims that she’s got a plan to get close to him, capture his attention and win his heart…



Another… pic.twitter.com/uipflqmWHj — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) September 14, 2024

Even while some of the TikToks have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, nobody has really explained who the mysterious Barron is or even whether he is studying aquatic biology. One New York University student, Grace Rowley, who spoke to WIRED about the former first son's TikTok posts, revealed, "I feel like Barron could’ve gone to any school, but the fact that he chose one of the most liberal schools in the country speaks volumes. I was shocked and super intrigued that he would choose NYU. Would love to speak with him and would love to read his ‘why NYU’ essay."

In July, many of his classmates at his posh Florida high school spoke to the Daily Mail about his character, saying that he was an enigmatic figure who never appeared in the yearbook or the lunchroom. One informed the outlet, "He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates."

Nevertheless, Barron had reportedly established himself as an esteemed member of Team Trump before ever setting foot on NYU's campus on September 4th, the first day of courses. It has been alleged that he successfully lobbied his father behind the scenes during the summer to arrange meetups with his favorite Twitch broadcasters and influencers. Additionally, Barron was listed as a team member under the lauded title of 'DeFi visionary' in a World Liberty Financial white paper that has been leaked to CoinDesk and is making the rounds in the industry.