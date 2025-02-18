Barron Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ Class Persona—Is He Really Shy or Waiting for the Spotlight?

Donald Trump is one of the most “out-spoken” presidents in the recent history of the country. He is known to give long, rambling speeches every chance he gets. He is often seen engaging his counterparts in long conversations, too.

However, this trait has seemingly skipped his favorite child, Barron Trump.

18-year-old Barron Trump is currently studying at one of the most prestigious campuses in the country, NYU. However, he is considered a kind of an “oddity” among his peers.

This 6’7” tall kid who belongs to the first family of the nation is known to keep to himself and away from several prying eyes.

Barron Trump’s behavior of keeping to himself and just moving from class to class has not gone unnoticed by his classmates, peers, and even his teachers.

According to his classmates, Barron Trump likes to stay in his room and play video games. He was also seen asking for the discord handle of his peers in order to join their gaming circle.

Kaya Walker, the former president of the NYU chapter of College Republicans, recalls how NYU professors would joke around that Barron Trump really does not belong on the campus. Though the thought behind the statement was not clarified, it could very well be akin to him being an introvert on a very active and lively campus.

President of NYU College Republicans forced to resign after calling Barron Trump “an oddity on campus.” pic.twitter.com/N4eVVFl14A — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2025

Kaya Walker herself called Barron Trump an oddity in an interview with Vanity Fair. This ultimately led to her resigning from the chair of president of college republicans. The higher-ups in the party did not appreciate her using those words, and ultimately, she resigned from her position.

Later on, the republican leader also accused Vanity Fair of misquoting her but then identified that Ms. Walker’s words were out of place.

There are several plausible explanations as to why Barron Trump likes to keep to himself. NYU is an extremely liberal campus. Barron coming from an extremely right-wing Republican family puts him in an odd position of putting his ideas and thoughts across.

He would not want to be caught with his liberal peers even if he finds them interesting. He can’t be seen disagreeing with his republican peers on any agenda, either.

Earlier in a report, it was also implied that Melania asked Barron to be aware of the people he made friends with. It’s possible that the young man is simply following his mother’s advice.

Barron Trump described as “funny and sociable” but bit of a loner by classmates. “He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/YDJjS5lxYr — AF Post (@AFpost) July 30, 2024

It is very much possible that Barron Trump is just an introvert or a shy guy. Maybe he doesn’t want to indulge in people’s fantasies of being friends with their first son. He may be showing great restraint and intelligence in being very vigilant with people he is friends with.

One thing among all these speculations is that Barron Trump is definitely different from his elder brothers, who have a habit of indulging in conversation that they should have stayed away from.

Whatever the case, we believe Barron Trump is still a kid who is finding his way, and like everyone, he must have the freedom to forge his own path.