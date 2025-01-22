As America witnessed Donald Trump take the oath and assume office as the 47th President of the United States after winning the 2024 elections, several prominent figures attended the inaugural ceremony held in Washington, D.C. Following the event, Barron Trump, the President’s youngest son, was seen shaking hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inside the US Capitol Rotunda.

However, Barron’s handshake with Joe Biden was described as mysterious, as the two briefly exchanged a few words. Social media users speculated that Barron Trump said, “You’re done” to Biden, but forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested Biden actually said, “It’s good to see you, man.”

Some social media users, however, claimed that Barron Trump didn’t say anything and that he proceeded to greet Kamala Harris after shaking Joe Biden’s hand.

Barron Trump attended the ceremony alongside several other people and ensured to greet each of them. His cryptic interaction with former President Joe Biden was the most notable of them, though.

According to the Financial Express, netizens quickly weighed in, with one commenter jokingly opining, “Exactly” when asked whether greeting is the ultimate alpha move, while another quipped that Barron is already a legend.

Meanwhile, Barron also stole the spotlight during the ceremony. The youngster, who stands 6’7″ tall, has been regarded as an advisor by Trump. During Donald Trump’s speech, he introduced Barron and acknowledged his involvement in the presidential campaign.

“I have a very tall son,” Trump said as he introduced Barron to the audience, prompting cheers from the crowd. According to NTDV, Trump further added that he knew the youth vote, remarking “We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying, ‘Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one.’ We did a lot of them. He respects them all; he understood them very well.”

Barron Trump reportedly advised his father to connect with ‘Gen Z’ voters, who play a crucial role in contemporary political campaigns. Notably, it was Barron who convinced Trump to appear on the highly popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which was a major success, achieving over 50 million views.

That’s not all. The November 5 presidential election was special for Barron as he cast his first vote and was photographed at the voting booth, proudly supporting his father in the race against Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump was joined by his family, all of whom played important roles in his victory: his wife, Melania Trump; his youngest son, Barron Trump; his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner; his second son, Eric, and his wife, Lara; his daughter, Tiffany; and his granddaughter, Kai, at his inauguration, which marked an important day for his family.

During his 30-minute speech, Donald Trump addressed the crowd and said, “The golden age of America has begun.” As per BBC, he also made a few promises to the people of America, which were to declare national emergencies on energy and immigration, deploy the military to the border, limit asylum rights, and reopen federal lands for energy extraction.

President Donald Trump also promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and hinted at regaining control of the Panama Canal, assuring to further expand U.S. territory and more.