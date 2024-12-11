Barron Trump 'Smarter' Than Kamala Harris Because He Asked His Dad To Do One Thing: Ex-Dem Donor

During the 2024 presidential campaign, podcaster Joe Rogan endorsed 78-year-old Republican nominee Donald Trump after he made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. With the podcast drawing an average of 11 million listeners per episode—primarily male, a critical demographic for Donald—the move may have played a pivotal role in his White House comeback. Interestingly, as per reports, it was Donald's youngest son Barron Trump who urged his father to agree to the podcast. In light of the same, a Democratic megadonor opined that Barron is 'smarter' than Kamala Harris and her entire campaign team.

John Morgan aimed at Harris' campaign team, arguing that they missed opportunities by not looking into high-impact media platforms. While Harris joined several podcasts during her campaign, none matched the influence of The Joe Rogan Experience, as reported by Fox News. One of her notable appearances, the controversial Call Her Daddy podcast, garnered less than a million views, falling far short of Rogan's reach, as reported by the New York Post.

Donald’s extended October 25 3-hour sit-down with Rogan gained over 50 million views on YouTube. The Democrat-turned-independent lawyer, hence argued, “Look, if I am running, I am going to go on Rogan. I am living on Fox. That’s how you change your mind. They played hide the ball, they lost badly, [Harris] should go away and never, ever come back.” Morgan pointed out that Donald, fully aware of the podcast’s massive influence, prioritized it above all else— even arriving three hours late to a rally because recording with Rogan was important.

Morgan also slammed Harris as a poor imitation of former President Barack Obama, who had heavily campaigned for her, suggesting she falls short of his legacy. The podcaster said, "[Harris] thinks she's Obama. She goes to Hawaii since Obama goes to Hawaii. She started talking like Obama, imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent. She can never run for president again." The former Democratic donor revealed that he had actively opposed the decision to place Harris at the top of the ticket to replace Joe Biden. He explained, "She was going to be tethered to Biden no matter what."

Earlier this month, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's senior advisor, Jennifer Palmieri, disclosed that Harris turned down a request to be on Rogan's podcast, claiming that she was worried about progressive backlash. Although coordinating with Harris' campaign team proved more difficult, Rogan too admitted that he offered both Donald and Harris an invite to appear on his show. A recent report suggested that Barron played a key role in his father’s campaign by approving a list of podcast appearances, including influencer Adin Ross, YouTubers the Nelk Boys, comedian Theo Von, YouTuber Logan Paul, and of course, Rogan’s show, as reported by The Independent.