Barron Trump Shut Down Trump Tower Floor for a Secret Date

Barron Trump has proven himself to be quite the romantic by shutting down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a private date. The president’s son is taking advantage of his real estate connections to get some quality time with his date, who remains anonymous.

While we may not know who the lucky lady is, we do know that Barron Trump is trying his best to impress her. Currently, Barron is living in the White House while also commuting to NYU’s Washington, D.C. campus.

He has become a popular student at the university, especially among the ladies. Standing tall and carrying himself with good manners, he impresses young women with his charm. A source revealed that he is well-liked by his peers and is friendly.

The source added, “He’s at [NYU’s Stern School of Business], so he’s studying business in some capacity. He’s definitely a ladies’ man — really popular with the girls. He’s tall and handsome, and a lot of people think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal students like him.”

Son of the president and handsome — who wouldn’t want to be in his orbit?

Barron Trump SHUT the whole floor down at Trump Tower for a date, according to The New York Post. Legend! NYP: “A fellow student tells us that while he was [at NYU], he definitely got attention. ‘He’s tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls… pic.twitter.com/uko9JGWwej — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 1, 2025

The date that took place in September 2025 is still the talk of the town. However, the residents weren’t too happy about the entire floor being shut down, as they were unable to access it while Barron enjoyed his date.

Another reason he kept the date so private and needed the whole floor was for security purposes, and Trump Tower was the perfect place to execute his romantic plan without drawing media attention.

Just like his mother, Melania Trump, Barron has stayed away from the media for most of his life. She worries about him and keeps close tabs on him, but he is gradually opening up and finding ways to do so while staying safe. This date is another example of how he is learning to make his own choices — even in his personal life.

A source confirmed, “I think he’s allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He’s slowly becoming more public.”

Moreover, Barron Trump’s relationship status is still single, as confirmed by Donald Trump: “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone.” So, he may just be dating casually until he finds the one.