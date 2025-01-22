Barron Trump was spotted making some peculiar hand gestures at his father Donald Trump during the latter’s Presidential Inauguration ceremony. For the uninformed, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

The 18-year-old appeared to be making a particular move that politicians are said to make to assert authority and confidence. The hand gesture is said to be The Politician’s Steeple and involves touching the fingertips of each hand that forms a triangle shape.

Barron Trump’s move was heavily discussed in a viral TikTok video, in which behavioral analysts linked the gesture to those “often possessing great power and not concerned with outside opinions.” The analysts also suggested that his previous image as a humble guy was most “likely a disguise.” The video further added that the teen looks like a “true politician”, and he might even follow in his father’s footsteps in the future.

🔍 Did Barron Trump reveal his future plans through a simple hand gesture? 🤔 Let’s dive into the intriguing world of body language and power dynamics with this thread:👇 pic.twitter.com/a0mNt4ZpfK — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) January 22, 2025

Darren Stanton, a body language expert had previously stated to The Sun that The Politician’s Steeple is widely considered an authoritative position. He claimed, “It just shows they believe themselves to be an authority on the topic they’re discussing, and there are two main elements to this gesture. It’s a display of authority if their hands are together. They’re saying, ‘In my opinion, this is what needs to happen’. And they expect to be listened to.”

Stanton also added, “Tapping whilst using the politician’s steeple means they’re considering what’s being said.” He even stated, “They’re essentially thinking whether there is any merit to it. People who work in Sales use this when they’re talking to people, as they are processing a lot of information as they speak.”

The hand gesture also has links to Uttarabodhi Mudra, a yogic position that represents enlightenment. Uttarabodhi is a Sanskrit word that comprises two words- Uttara which means “upwards” and Bodhi meaning “towards awakening.” The move is also mentioned by the self-professed “misogynist” influencer Andrew Tate in his podcasts. He had said, “I do it because it increases my power. It’s like a power-up.”

At Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, his son Barron was highly appreciated for his impeccable manners after he went up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. As both of them were stepping down from their roles, Barron extended his hand towards them for a warm handshake.

Eric Trump copying Brandon Johnson’s signature hand gesture yesterday.. weird pic.twitter.com/FCmZTURHQV — Jeff Orr (@JeffO773) January 21, 2025

Jeremy Freeman, a lip-reading expert recently interpreted Barron Trump’s interactions with Biden as “G’day to you sir”, and with Harris, “Ma’am, good day”, as reported by Irish Star. This encounter earned the teen immense respect and praise online, as the video circulated rapidly on X and netizens commended him for his “class.”

Recently, Donald Trump’s elder son Eric Trump also faced online speculation for his weird hand gesture. Online users suggested that he was supposedly making Illuminati hand signs. Some spectators even called him out for making symbols used by the Freemasons. However, it seems like even Eric was merely showing a power pose, which is often used by politicians and people in power.