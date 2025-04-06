Barron Trump Can’t Even Go to College Canteen—How Secret Service Agents Are Disguising Themselves to Watch Him

Barron Trump’s first year of college is far from ordinary; and not just because he’s the son of the President Donald Trump.

The 19-year-old, who’s currently a freshman at NYU’s Stern School of Business, has become a daily spectacle on campus, thanks in no small part to the high-security measures surrounding him. But perhaps the most curious element of all? The way his Secret Service agents are reportedly trying to blend in , where they ditch the classic black suits and shades for a more “college kid” vibe.

According to reports, Barron is flanked by around five Secret Service personnel who shadow him at all times. And that’s consistent even during bathroom breaks! But to avoid having too much attention, the agents have swapped out their usual uniforms. Instead, they have opted for laid-back, student-friendly outfits. Their attempt to be the commoner hasn’t gone unnoticed.

His commute to class is equally unconventional. Rather than hopping on the subway or walking like most students, Barron’s day begins at Trump Tower, where he’s escorted in a motorcade of blacked-out SUVs. Traffic isn’t an issue either. The NYPD reportedly clears the way using bus lanes so he can make it to campus on time. Once near the university, he’s dropped off at an unmarked garage entrance. At the end of the day, he exists through another secret exit, whisked back uptown in the exact covert fashion.

Barron tries to keep a low profile though. However, the ever-watchful eyes of classmates and bodyguards follow his every move. Sources told the Daily Mail that he’s never seen in the campus canteen and rarely mingles, though not for lack of trying. One student recalled asking him to play basketball. Barron seemed eager but they felt “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”

The former president of the NYU College Republicans, Kaya Walker, described Barron as “sort of like an oddity on campus,” telling Vanity Fair, “He goes to class, he goes home.”

I turned 19 years old a few days ago. What would be your advice to me as I grow old, fellow patriots? pic.twitter.com/OIs89POia5 — BARRON TRUMP – Commentary (@TrumpBarron__) March 29, 2025

The quote caused a stir and backlash. That eventually led Walker to step down from her position. But others have similar sentiments like her who’ve noticed Barron’s unusual presence.

According to sources, there was even an instance where Barron tried to enter a bar in trendy NoHo. Unfortunately, he had to be turned away for not being 21. Despite his profile, the doorman held firm.

Classmates say that, outside of his tight schedule, Barron prefers quieter pursuits, like playing FIFA online with friends. He’s reportedly a huge soccer fan and a proud supporter of English football club Arsenal.

Still, some say he’s managed to catch the attention of fellow students in other ways. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive; yes, even liberal people like him,” a student told People. Though another scoffed at the idea, “He’s hardly here long enough to chat with anyone let alone flirt.”

Despite the constant watch and whispers, others feel Barron deserves a bit more normalcy in his college experience. As Walker said, the mania around him, including students snapping secret photos , was unsettling at times.

“He should be able to enjoy a more normal college experience,” she added.