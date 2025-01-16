A young Melania Trump’s unseen photo has resurfaced on the internet and people online instantly went bonkers. Users discussed how beautiful the former First Lady looked in the pictures. However, it also reignited the conversation regarding whether Barron Trump, her teenage son, has a close resemblance to Melania or Donald Trump.

The vintage monochrome pictures were shared from Stane Jerko, a photographer’s account. The future First Lady is seen without makeup and is a teenager, who looks young and fresh. Jerko, who met Melania when she was 16, produced the photos in 2017.

Melania Trump’s modeling pictures from 1987. pic.twitter.com/tHL49NxLvO — Creepy (@creepydotorg) November 22, 2024

Melania looks absolutely stunning, fresh-faced and youthful in the black-and-white images. She does not look extravagant, but is dressed simply in a pair of jeans and a white top, or bandeau and skirt. She flaunts her soft features, more pronounced eyebrows, and rounder face. What amazes everyone is the less glamorous Melania, compared to the pictures we are accustomed to see now.

In Melania Trump’s recent interviews and photos, she is seen flaunting a heavily made-up look and haute couture. It could be her time at Republican National Conventions or walking the halls of the White House, where she wears designer clothes and styled hair. The young photos of the model seem like a breath of fresh air for her fans.

The former First Lady has stopped at one child. She also commented on how close and responsible she feels about her son Barron. In a recent interview with Fox and Friends, she says, “I know how busy he (Donald Trump) is and I’m in charge of everything.” Many well-eyed online observers were quick enough to point out the astounding resemblance between Melania and her teenage son.

Barron Trump, who recently started his education at New York University, has often been compared to his parents. But the new images of his mother seem to suggest that he takes after Melania more. Barron’s prominent brown hair, eyebrows, displays characteristics very similar to Melania. Unlike Donald Trump’s blond locks, Barron’s looks are more aligned with Melania’s features.

A very tall Barron Trump, 17, stands between his parents at the funeral of Melania’s mother Amalija Knavs. Donald Trump said at recent rallies in Iowa and New Hampshire that his youngest son only grew so tall because of his grandmother’s cooking. https://t.co/CBaTQ1EzXz pic.twitter.com/psv2FAodCA — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) January 18, 2024

Barron’s lean and elegant look is pretty opposite of a robust Donald Trump. This was enough for online users to make the judgement. Even the former president noted the resemblance between his son and wife. He said in a 2006 interview with The Palm Beach Post, “He looks more like Melania. He’s like her in temperament. Very calm.”