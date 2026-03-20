Barron and Donald Trump Time Travel Conspiracy Theories: 19th-Century Sketches Fuel Bizarre Internet Speculation

President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron has often been the subject of Internet rumors. Despite rarely making a public appearance, the 20-year-old recently found himself linked to a rather bizarre conspiracy theory — that he’s a time traveler.

This strange assumption about Barron has been doing the rounds on social media after netizens connected dots from a series of 100-year-old sketches. The drawings have been rediscovered and have been attributed to Prussian-born artist Charles Dellschau.

Not just Barron, the paintings also link Trump to the time traveling theories. The drawings, dating back to the 1900s, showcase flying machines referred to as “aeros,” which look like a hybrid of balloon and modern aircraft.

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The sketches are frequently featured with the word “Trump,” along with the numbers 45 and 47. Social media users speculated that these might refer to Trump himself — who is the 45th and the 47th president of the United States.

Keen-eyed observers have also pointed out a golden-haired figure visible on these paintings, who steers a machine labeled 45. This has sparked rumors that Trump may also a time traveler like his son.

Meanwhile, the inception of Barron’s time-traveling theories was sourced from a book written back in the nineteenth century. Authored by American lawyer and diplomat Ingersoll Lockwood, the book is titled Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey. According to the theorists, the protagonist of the story has exceedingly high resemblances with Barron.

Incidentally, the story follows the life and adventures of a young aristocratic boy who is known to be a troublemaker. The protagonist lives in a building named “Trump Castle,” which stirred allusions to the president’s Trump Tower.

Baron in the book is then revealed to go on a voyage with his mentor “Don Fum.” The nomenclature strikes a coincidence with the president’s name, according to many.

Moving on, the fictional Baron Trump is shown to be born to a rich father. Many speculated that this fits the bill with the real Barron as well, who was born to a billionaire father who went on to become the president of the United States.

While these resemblances are too wild to be accepted as the truth, it has not stopped netizens from circulating the theories on social media.

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Additionally, two of Lockwood’s other books, titled 1900 and The Last President, describe the life of a political outsider with his roots in New York, who gets to become the president.

The story then makes a mention of an election that results in protests called the Fifth Avenue riots. Netizens noticed similarities once again as the name again matches the location in Manhattan where the president’s Trump Tower is located.

Needless to say, there are no facts or evidences that back up these claims and conspiracy theories.

In the wake of these speculations, Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump has reacted to the same. Dismissing the theories, Kai said, “I don’t want to go down those rabbit holes.”