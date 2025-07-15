Barack Obama’s Hard-Hitting Message is Exactly What Democrats Need to Defeat Trump — “Don’t Just Say You Care Deeply…”

Former President Barack Obama addressed Democrats and Liberals during a New Jersey gathering that featured Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin and gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N. J.). Obama said that the Democrats need to “toughen up” if they want to defeat Donald Trump.

He urged that the leaders should “stand up for the things that you think are right.” He further added, “I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions. And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up.”

He also mentioned, “You know, don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something.” His comments were first covered by CNN and from his words it was clear that he was giving kind of a wake up call to the Democrats.

Obama added, “Don’t say that you care deeply about free speech and then you’re quiet. No, you stand up for free speech when it’s hard. When somebody says something that you don’t like, but you still say, ‘You know what, that person has the right to speak.’ … What’s needed now is courage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Post Politics (@postpolitics)

The gathering where Obama spoke comes “ahead of this year’s state gubernatorial and legislative races. Obama spoke at an exclusive fundraiser held by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Murphy, at their Red Bank residence. The swanky dinner raked in $2.5 million for the Democratic National Committee through both in-person and virtual donations, as per an insider.” as reported by The Mirror US.

Obama continued his criticism of Liberals and Democrats as he said, “progressives, liberals … who seem like they’re kind of cowed and intimidated and shrinking away from just asserting what they believe.”

He further added, “What’s being asked of us is to make some effort to stand up for the things that you think are right. And be willing to be a little bit uncomfortable in defense of your values, and in defense of the country, and in defense of the world that you want to leave to your children and your grandchildren.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

However, it was not all criticism and wake up call and Obama also added some words of encouragement and optimism as he said, “And if we all do that – if we do our jobs over the next year and a half – then I think we will rebuild momentum, and we will position ourselves to get this country moving in the direction it should.”

Obama’s wake up call comes at a time when America is being riddled with multiple disadvantageous decisions made by the Trump led Republication government. It now remains to be seen how Obama’s words affect the Democrats and if they can indeed come back to power during the next election.