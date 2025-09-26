Barack Obama Takes a Dig at “Old Men Who Put Their Name on Everything,” Calls for Generational Shift in Leadership

Former President Barack Obama was on a recent trip to London, and he might have taken a jab at President Trump and his habit of putting his name on everything, including his building.

Obama was in conversation with David Olusoga in London when he used his signature humor to critique “old men”. Obama took a swipe at the self-obsession of the “old men” who cling to power by putting their names on everything.

Though Obama did not call out any one in particular, it definitely sparked speculations that he may be hinting towards President Donald Trump and other world leaders too. Trump is famous for using his name as a brand for his building, companies and even a university at one time.

One of the youngest presidents of the country, Obama, who is now 64, said that many problems in today’s world are due to “old men who are afraid of death and insignificance.”

He then added that these leaders are more concerned about people remembering them and thus often focus on creating monuments to themselves to ensure that the world remembers them.

He said, “They build pyramids. They put their names on everything.”

People have speculated that these comments were indirectly pointing towards Trump and his ‘Trump Towers’.

Donald Trump is currently serving his second term as the president and often boasts about his various projects that carry his name. Though Trump himself is not running these businesses, it is no secret that these are in Donald. Trump’s name. Trump has also said that he wanted to be remembered as the most loved president.

One does not need deep thinking to understand that ego and fear are running today’s world politics. These remarks struck a chord with viewers and then went viral on social media.

Comments may have been delivered in a humorous tone but they definitely proved the point that politics should not become a life long pursuit. It is a responsibility and it should come with a natural limit.

He also warned that the refusal of some leaders to step down will only contribute to instability because it is difficult for people to adapt over time.

“You’ve got to recognize when it’s time to move on and make room for new ideas and new voices,” Obama said.

He was emphasizing the value of term limits and generational change.

Currently, the nation is being led by an older president who succeeded another older president. They belong to the older generation and do not understand the current world situation.

Even the polls show that a majority of Americans would prefer younger candidates in 2028. Candidates who are of sound mind and health, and have an ability to connect with the younger electorate.