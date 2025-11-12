Barack Obama Surprises War Veterans On Board Honor Flight, Says “We Are Very Grateful”

Former President Barack Obama honored a group of veterans over the weekend. His grand gesture came just before Veterans Day, as he boarded a plane filled with those who had served in the Korean War, Vietnam War, and World War II. The group was visiting memorials to honor their fellow service members, and as soon as they were ready to disembark for their tour, Obama gifted them a heartfelt moment.

The former president took the plane’s intercom and expressed his gratitude for their service and sacrifices to the United States. “Hello, everybody,” the group of veterans was greeted through the loudspeaker. It was a moment they would never forget. “What!” one person, who quickly realized it was Obama, exclaimed in excitement. The veterans, all of whom had traveled from Madison, Wisconsin, were taken aback, to say the least.

Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in DC. To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our… pic.twitter.com/bXF7DIN7ow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 11, 2025

The heartfelt video was also shared on Obama’s X (formerly Twitter) account, where a veteran in a red cap and jacket could be seen with his mouth wide open in disbelief. “As we approach Veterans Day, I just wanted to stop by and say thank you for your extraordinary service,” Barack Obama said, as several veterans began smiling. “To you and your families — the sacrifices that you all made to protect our country are something that will always be honored, and we are very grateful,” the former Democratic president added.

Obama also shook hands with all the veterans as they exited the aircraft at Reagan National Airport. He additionally presented each of them with a Presidential Challenge Coin to express his personal gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

He continued, “To all those who bravely served our country — thank you, and thank your families, for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country will be honored today and every day.”

My favorite thing about President Obama greeting these Veterans for Veterans Day is that he doesn’t make it about himself, it’s about the Veterans. And he doesn’t take cheap shots at anyone in particular, he just humbly gives the Vets all the glory. Love it. 🙏🫡🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/qOtIy2LlSb — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 11, 2025

The war veterans were on a plane arranged by Honor Flight Network, a national nonprofit organization that provides free flights to veterans visiting memorials in Washington, D.C. According to the organization’s website, it is funded entirely by donations and volunteers.

The group operates in 46 states and has transported more than 300,000 veterans so far. Initially, the Honor Flight Network served primarily World War II veterans, but it has since expanded its mission to include those who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Over the weekend, the veterans were deeply moved by the outpouring of gratitude they received. “I had tears in my eyes. I just couldn’t believe that there were that many people around who remembered us and were there to greet us, it was just unbelievable!” said Army veteran Joe Parr.

Capt. Maru Quigley, a Navy veteran and Honor Flight volunteer, added, “It started off very small, and now a lot of states have their own hubs. They raise their own money and organize the entire flights.”