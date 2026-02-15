Politics

Barack Obama Slams Gavin Newsom’s Key Policy – “It is an Atrocity That…”

Published on: February 15, 2026 at 11:17 PM ET

Trump takes a jab at Newsom's homeless policy.

Obama takes a dig at Newsom for the way he deals with the homeless
Obama criticizes the way Newsom deals with the homeless (Photo Credit: Brian Tyler Cohen/Youtube, U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)/Wikimedia Commons)

Barack Obama recently sat down with Brian Tyler Cohen to answer some insightful questions. The former president discussed the current immigration situation in the U.S., ICE, the Democrats’ comprehensive plan of action ahead of the 2028 election, Trump’s ‘racist’ video, and aliens, among many things, in an episode of the No Lie podcast.

When discussing the 2028 election and how to effectively address the immigration issue, Obama shed light on the current homelessness situation in Los Angeles. He criticized Gavin Newsom, who is considered a potential Democratic White House contender for 2028, and his way of dealing with the homeless population in his city.

“I think morally, ethically speaking, it is an atrocity that in a country this wealthy, we have people just on the streets,” he stated.

He believes in utilizing policies that don’t dehumanize the homeless but at the same time understand that citizens don’t want to stumble upon temporary tents set up by unhoused residents in the middle of the city.

Obama said, “We should insist on policies that recognize their full humanity, people who are houseless, and be able to provide them the help and resources they need. But we should also recognize that the average person doesn’t want to have to navigate around a tent city in the middle of downtown.”

Obama called Newsom’s management of the homeless population “a losing political strategy.” He stated that encampments to grow unchecked just because they have access to fewer resources than the average person can never be an excuse.

“We are not going to be able to build a working majority and support for the resources that we need to help folk like that whether it’s drug treatment or temporary housing or what have you. We are not going to be able to generate support for it if we simply say ‘it’s not their fault, so they should be able to do whatever they want.’ That’s a losing political strategy.”

Obama opined that if authorities truly care about homeless residents, they will pursue practical solutions instead.

“If we really care about them, then we have to try to figure out how to gain majority support and be practical in terms of what we can get through at this moment in time and build on those victories.”

Obama expressed his frustration that these arguments often become performative. He closed his argument by saying that it’s unfortunate when such critiques are brought up; the person is often accused of being a sellout.

