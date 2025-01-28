Barack Obama and Donald Trump’s unexpected chumminess at the late Jimmy Carter’s funeral shocked the world. The two politicians, known for their rivalries, even shared a surprising laugh at the event. However, this photo op-ish camaraderie doesn’t help anyone.

Perhaps Michelle Obama had a better solution as she wasn’t too adamant about appearing at Trump’s second inauguration or former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. However, as an ex-president, Barack Obama felt compelled to attend both. He had to turn up as an act of respect for the highest office.

But, many were shocked at why he needed to get over-friendly with Trump. Senior political analyst Juan Williams analyzed how their opinions have been conflicting for years. Their long-going political rivalries contradict their chumminess at the recent events.

After all, Donald Trump’s political rise began by questioning Obama’s presidency. He was in favor of the “birther” conspiracy theory. He circulated the idea that the black man in the White House wasn’t an American citizen. The slander continued until Barack Obama released the long-form birth certificate to shut down the rumors.

Soon after, he avenged the defamation by name-calling Trump at a White House dinner. Obama trolled him as a “buffonish” and “self-important” character. According to Williams, the current president was enraged and considered it an insult. He later put all his energy into enflaming racial disputes centered around Barack Obama.

After being elected for his first term, Trump called Obama’s presidency “American carnage.” While declaring himself as a friend of Black people, he alleged them of committing voter fraud along with Latino populations. He also called the Black Lives Matter movement a “symbol of hate.”

Trump 2017, het was anders dan ooit tevoren: “The American carnage of crime and gangs and drugs stops right here and stops right now!” “America will start winning again, winning like never before!” De rest is geschiedenis. En de toekomst van de komende 4 jaar.. pic.twitter.com/arbxpUvpn8 — Jan Paternotte (@jpaternotte) January 17, 2025

Especially after George Floyd’s murder, Trump targeted the BLM movement directly. At that point, the whole world was protesting, especially thousands of people were on the streets in America. However, Donald Trump alleged that the marches were being led by political radicals.

According to Juan Williams, his belief that there is no need to rectify racial wrongs of the past contradicts the whole of Obama’s career. As per Trump, there is no need to investigate the high rates of black people’s deaths at the hands of police.

However, after the George Floyd incident, Obama had a high approval rating among white Americans. The BLM movement also received harmonious support from all communities, which did not serve Trump’s political agenda at the moment. Later, he continued to use racial division as a political weapon.

So, why did Obama choose to share a laugh with him while Trump’s sole goal is to undermine his legacy through breaking racial unity in America? According to The Hill, having served two presidential terms himself, Barack Obama was maybe trying to warn Trump about his second term. Especially, the former president left with a 59 percent approval rating after his second term, while Trump only earned a mere 34 percent while ending his maiden term.