Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend Courtside With Daughter Sasha at NBA All-Star Game

Former President Barack Obama has time and again showed that he can lead an eventful life – whether it be in the professional sphere or personal. Recently, the former president of the United States was seen attending a recent National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game with his wife, Michelle Obama. The duo was greeted with cheers, which was in stark contrast to how some other heads of state have been greeted at sporting events in recent years.

During the presidency of Barack, he and his wife were known for sharing an effortless relationship that never seemed like it was for the cameras. Even after leaving the White House, the duo has maintained a close rapport with each other in public, as indicated by their attendance at the event together.

Michelle took to X to post an image of herself, her husband and their youngest daughter, Sasha. It was captioned, “My favorite teammates on and off the court”

My favorite teammates on and off the court. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uFdt002Qvf — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 15, 2026

Given that it was right after Valentine’s Day, one can assume that the visit to the NBA game came on the heels of some sort of a celebration the day prior. Barack posted a picture of himself and his wife on February 14, which read “Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche!”

Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche! pic.twitter.com/2p2Snn86ah — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2026

The couple has taken up many endeavors in their post-White House years. The Obamas have delved into various fields, including philanthropy and entertainment. They have also figured out other ventures that they would like to be a part of.

The duo founded Higher Ground Productions, which has signed a deal with Netflix to produce features, docuseries and documentaries. Barack, however, remained active in politics and supported President Joe Biden as the nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

Barack and Michelle have also started separate podcasts. The former president co-hosts his podcast with musician Bruce Springsteen. Michelle hosts her podcast, IMO, with Craig Robinson.

Barack has also lent his voice to documentaries, including Our Great National Parks, which won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator. The couple has kept themselves busy, traveling and engaging in interesting projects. According to many Americans, the duo is an embodiment to what a healthy presidential family looks like, who does not focus on their image.

Nevertheless, that is not to say that Barack’s presidency was stellar and without flaws. Like many other presidents of the U.S., his tenure was also not devoid of controversies or tumultuous phases.