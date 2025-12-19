Bannon Slams Reiner’s Movies, Says He Raised “A Kid That Slit Your Throat”

Steve Bannon went low and took aim at the late Hollywood legend Rob Reiner in an onstage rant that quickly turned personal, as a crowd reacted loudly while he mocked Reiner’s career and invoked the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a clip circulating online from a Turning Point USA-related gathering, Bannon referenced comments from Democratic strategist James Carville, who had praised Reiner’s cultural impact while dismissing comparisons to Kirk.

As boos rose from the crowd, Bannon accused Reiner of making “a handful of crappy movies,” then argued that Kirk “changed the direction of this country,” adding that Kirk “was assassinated in the process.”

“You make a handful of crappy movies,” Bannon said in the clip. “Charlie Kirk changed the direction of this country and saved this country. And then was assassinated in the process.”

Bannon then delivered the line that drew the most attention, stating, “Dude, you raised a kid that slit your throat. I’m just saying.”

The remark referred to the ongoing criminal case involving Reiner’s family following the deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their home. Law enforcement has described the incident as a homicide investigation, and their son Nick, has been arrested and is the only suspect.

Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, criticized the idea that Kirk’s influence should be measured alongside Reiner’s legacy, and he cited Reiner’s work in film and television as a major cultural force. Carville’s comments circulated widely online, prompting responses from conservative media figures and political activists.

BREAKING: “You raised a kid that slit your throat” — Steve Bannon goads MAGA crowd to BOO Rob Reiner as Turning Point USA reaches a new moral low. If you ever wondered how far the MAGA movement would sink, Friday night at Turning Point USA’s AmFest gave a chilling answer. As… pic.twitter.com/a5gmvH4kn0 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 19, 2025

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed earlier this fall during the first stop of his tour in a shooting that authorities described as politically motivated. His death sparked a wave of tributes from prominent conservatives and Donald Trump while many liberals on social media celebrated his death and slammed him as a divisive figure.

Bannon has repeatedly invoked Kirk’s death in appearances since the shooting, including in remarks describing Kirk as a central figure in the conservative movement and a symbol of what allies call political violence against the right.

Reiner, a prominent Hollywood director and outspoken liberal activist, had long been a target of criticism in pro-Trump circles. His films, including “When Harry Met Sally…,” “The Princess Bride,” “Stand by Me,” “Misery,” and “A Few Good Men,” are regularly cited among his best-known works, and he remained politically active in the years leading up to his death.

Reiner’s gracious reaction to Kirk’s death also went viral, with some prominent conservatives choosing to show the same sympathy and pay tribute following his tragic death.

Turning Point USA has not publicly addressed the clip but Bannon, who has remained a major voice in the pro-Trump media, continues to appear at political events and conferences where he routinely attacks Democratic leaders and takes a leadership role in the direction of the conservative movement.

The latest exchange shows how the deaths of both Reiner and Kirk have become entangled in a widening political argument about public discourse. However, Bannon, who is all over the Epstein files, may want the public to talk about something else.