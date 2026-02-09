Bad Bunny Took Major Digs At Donald Trump Which No One Saw Coming

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show earned praise for its strong cultural representation. But it was nearly impossible to ignore the subtle digs the artist took at President Donald Trump. Amid backlash over his non-English performance in the U.S., the singer ensured his set also delivered a pointed message against the current political administration.

For starters, he was seen handing his Grammy Award to a young child. Notably, the child appeared to be watching Bad Bunny’s controversial speech as he received the award—the same speech in which the artist first called for abolishing ICE in America. Moreover, the child bore a striking resemblance to 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was apprehended by federal agents just last month.

Donald Trump sobre Bad Bunny: “Nadie entiende una palabra de lo que dice este tipo” ▪️El presidente norteamericano dedicó duras críticas al artista tras su presentación en el Super Bowl. 📝”Este ‘espectáculo’ es una auténtica bofetada para nuestro país (…) y, sin embargo,… pic.twitter.com/Kuvc4kvVfX — Radio Ñandutí (@nanduti) February 9, 2026

The topic of ICE has long been a sensitive subject for President Donald Trump, who has consistently defended the agency’s aggressive actions. Bad Bunny’s gesture was perceived by many as a form of justice for the minor who was detained by ICE on January 20 in Minnesota. The moment did not go unnoticed online, with several social media users weighing in.

For instance, one netizen reshared a clip from the performance and commented, “The little boy Bad Bunny gave the Grammy to resembled Liam Ramos. Wouldn’t be surprised if it was intentional.”

Another of Bad Bunny’s symbolic attacks on Trump’s political beliefs came in the parting note with which the rapper ended his halftime performance. The show concluded with a strong message flashing on screen that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” As the message appeared, the rapper was seen walking alongside several flags representing different immigrant communities in America.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

Trump calls it “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst in history,” criticizing the performance for being entirely in Spanish and saying “nobody understands a word.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump says the… pic.twitter.com/Tf1nPpM9f2 — JIMMYTALKSTV (@JimmyDailyNews) February 9, 2026

There’s little doubt that this portion of the halftime show alluded to the Donald Trump–backed crackdown on immigrants across the country. So far, the administration, with the help of ICE, has relied on aggressive measures to carry out its work. In Minnesota in particular, the situation has drawn heightened scrutiny, with two controversial deaths leaving many people shocked.

Additionally, one segment of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance featured several guests who have been openly critical of Donald Trump. These included Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and Cardi B. They were seen dancing on Bad Bunny’s cleverly designed casita set.

There was another pointed moment of criticism when Bad Bunny referenced President Trump’s handling of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The catastrophe claimed numerous lives, though officials initially reported that only 64 people had died—a figure that was later disputed. Puerto Rican authorities subsequently stated that the island received only partial federal assistance after the hurricane, particularly when compared with responses to similar natural disasters on the U.S. mainland.

It is a slap in the face of our country that Donald Trump called Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show a “slap in the face to our country,” because Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. Puerto Ricans including Bad Bunny are citizens of the United States of America. 🇺🇸 — Naeema WorldPeace (@naeema_nimco) February 9, 2026

Making a reference to it, Bad Bunny scaled an electric tower, which symbolized the infrastructure that was damaged after the hurricane. As a final nail in the coffin, the singer sported a tan pullover with the number 64, alluding to the wrong information spread by the Donald Trump administration.

Meanwhile, President Trump has openly criticised Bad Bunny’s performance on Truth Social. He underlined the singer’s language insufficiency and termed him the worst. Trump also referred to how one could not understand even a word of what he performed before an English-speaking audience.