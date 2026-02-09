Entertainment

Bad Bunny Took Major Digs At Donald Trump Which No One Saw Coming

Published on: February 9, 2026 at 10:22 AM ET

Did Bad Bunny take a jibe on Donald Trump during SuperBowl halftime?

Srijony Das
Written By Srijony Das
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Bad Bunny’s unmissable digs at Donald Trump during Super Bowl halftime
Bad Bunny’s unmissable digs at Donald Trump during Super Bowl halftime (Images Credit: @WhiteHouse/x, @badbunnyarg__/x)

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show earned praise for its strong cultural representation. But it was nearly impossible to ignore the subtle digs the artist took at President Donald Trump. Amid backlash over his non-English performance in the U.S., the singer ensured his set also delivered a pointed message against the current political administration.

For starters, he was seen handing his Grammy Award to a young child. Notably, the child appeared to be watching Bad Bunny’s controversial speech as he received the award—the same speech in which the artist first called for abolishing ICE in America. Moreover, the child bore a striking resemblance to 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was apprehended by federal agents just last month.

The topic of ICE has long been a sensitive subject for President Donald Trump, who has consistently defended the agency’s aggressive actions. Bad Bunny’s gesture was perceived by many as a form of justice for the minor who was detained by ICE on January 20 in Minnesota. The moment did not go unnoticed online, with several social media users weighing in.

For instance, one netizen reshared a clip from the performance and commented, “The little boy Bad Bunny gave the Grammy to resembled Liam Ramos. Wouldn’t be surprised if it was intentional.”

Another of Bad Bunny’s symbolic attacks on Trump’s political beliefs came in the parting note with which the rapper ended his halftime performance. The show concluded with a strong message flashing on screen that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” As the message appeared, the rapper was seen walking alongside several flags representing different immigrant communities in America.

There’s little doubt that this portion of the halftime show alluded to the Donald Trump–backed crackdown on immigrants across the country. So far, the administration, with the help of ICE, has relied on aggressive measures to carry out its work. In Minnesota in particular, the situation has drawn heightened scrutiny, with two controversial deaths leaving many people shocked.

Additionally, one segment of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance featured several guests who have been openly critical of Donald Trump. These included Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and Cardi B. They were seen dancing on Bad Bunny’s cleverly designed casita set.

There was another pointed moment of criticism when Bad Bunny referenced President Trump’s handling of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The catastrophe claimed numerous lives, though officials initially reported that only 64 people had died—a figure that was later disputed. Puerto Rican authorities subsequently stated that the island received only partial federal assistance after the hurricane, particularly when compared with responses to similar natural disasters on the U.S. mainland.

Making a reference to it, Bad Bunny scaled an electric tower, which symbolized the infrastructure that was damaged after the hurricane. As a final nail in the coffin, the singer sported a tan pullover with the number 64, alluding to the wrong information spread by the Donald Trump administration.

Meanwhile, President Trump has openly criticised Bad Bunny’s performance on Truth Social. He underlined the singer’s language insufficiency and termed him the worst. Trump also referred to how one could not understand even a word of what he performed before an English-speaking audience.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *