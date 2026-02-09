Bad Bunny Handoffs His Grammy Trophy to 5-year-old Fan at Super Bowl —Internet Reacts

Fans of Bad Bunny are still raving about his epic Super Bowl performance on Sunday. There’s one more moment they haven’t stopped talking about: his Grammy handoff to a 5-year-old fan. Netizens gushed over the singer’s heartfelt gesture on social media.

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to perform entirely in Spanish at a Super Bowl, held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fans in attendance danced and vibed to the electric music throughout his set. The performance featured an array of visuals and stage designs that directly referenced his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

From smooth trust falls to epic transitions, Bad Bunny delivered a fiery show alongside Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who made cameo appearances during his performance. During one transition, the singer walked into a set featuring a family watching television.

Bad Bunny casually waltzed in, handed one of his Grammy awards to an adorable 5-year-old, and exited the scene with a smile. The child appeared starstruck, visibly overwhelmed with wonder and happiness by the moment. Many netizens reacted emotionally to the gesture, and the Grammy handoff has since gone viral online.

Many users appeared moved by Bad Bunny’s gesture and expressed their thoughts on X. One user said, “Bad Bunny giving his Grammy to the little boy at the Super Bowl was everything to me.”

Another netizen explained the parallel between the singer’s mantra of believing in oneself, which he mentioned during his Grammy speech, and a message to his childhood self that he discussed during another recent interview ahead of his Super Bowl performance.

The netizen wrote, “The moment when Bad Bunny gave that little kid watching him win the Grammy on TV with his parents, that same award had me tearing up for a second…” A third one said, “Such a wholesome moment…” A fourth user added, “Bad Bunny handing off his Grammy to little Benito was so sweet!”

While many praised Bad Bunny’s heartfelt move at the Super Bowl, conspiracies about the child’s identity began circulating online. Several netizens alleged that the child was Liam Ramos, a 5-year-old who was detained by ICE.

Conspiracy theorists speculated that the gesture was a nod to Bad Bunny’s anti-ICE remarks at the 2026 Grammys. Broadcaster Mike Rodriguez shared a comparison image of the child from Bad Bunny’s performance alongside a photo of Ramos. He also wrote on X, “The powerful message that many people didn’t notice. Big respect to Bad Bunny.”

Allegations and conspiracy theories about the child being Ramos spread like wildfire online. Bad Bunny has not addressed these rumors. However, some netizens were proven wrong after multiple sources confirmed that the 5-year-old is a child actor.

Lincoln Fox was officially confirmed as the 5-year-old from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, his acting agency confirmed, per ABC News. To further shut down conspiracy theories, the child also shared the moment on his Instagram account, which is likely monitored by his parents.

The child captioned the post, “I’ll remember this day forever!” He tagged Bad Bunny and said it was his “truest honor” to be a part of his Super Bowl performance.