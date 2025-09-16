Baby Ripped From His Mother on a Train — 50 Years Later, He Reunites with His Brother

Decades after his father stole him from his mother’s arms as a baby, just as a train was leaving, a British man has been reunited with his older brother.

According to a news release acquired by PEOPLE, house painter Peter Macdonald, 58, of Lancashire, in the northwest of England, recounted on the U.K. television program Long Lost Family that he was raised in foster care after his mother abandoned his father when he was a toddler.

Peter and his older brother, Trevor, traveled to the train station with their mother. But just as the train was ready to depart, his father appeared on the platform out of the blue and grabbed Peter out of his mother’s arms.

After that, the train departed, and although Peter had been looking for his brother ever since he found out about his existence, he never again saw his mother or Trevor, who had run away to London.

According to the Daily Mirror, Trevor was two years old and Peter was only ten weeks old. Trevor was standing behind his mother at the moment and was not reachable, but Peter’s father went into the carriage window and tried to kidnap both of them as they were boarding a train at Preston Railway Station.

As per the publication, Peter, whose wife Julie passed away three years ago, was seven years old when he discovered his brother’s existence and has been looking for him ever since.

The press announcement said that Trevor, who was located by the show’s research team, disclosed that their mother passed away in 2008. “When she got very ill, she started to talk a lot more, open up a lot more; she did say to me: ‘Find him, Look for him.’” Trevor, who met host Nicky Campbell in London, recounted his mother’s desire for him to find his younger sibling.

Peter sobbed when he heard that his brother had been located by the Long Lost Family team, and he then left for London for a tearful reunion. According to the press release, the siblings met on their late mother’s birthday after not seeing each other for more than 50 years.

“Two brothers together at last,” said Peter, who was taken aback by how much their mother resembled his daughters after seeing pictures of her on the show. The link between them was made automatically. After presenting Trevor to his daughter and granddaughter, Peter was determined that the reunion would not be a one-time event.