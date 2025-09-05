Awkward WH Dinner: Trump Praises Google Co-Founder’s Girlfriend in Front of Melania

President Donald Trump seemed to get too comfortable with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s “really wonderful MAGA girlfriend” at a star-studded White House dinner on Thursday. Multiple executives from Tech giants attended the event, in the likes of Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Hill. “The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio.”

At a particular point in the meeting, Donald Trump turned to Brin and said, “Sergey, you were saying a lot at the Oval Office. I figured you’re somebody that likes to speak with his really wonderful MAGA girlfriend.” On the contrary, Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, Brin’s girlfriend, raised her hand in celebration as the President asked – “So, would you like to say a few words?” Brin turned to the woman and asked, “Well, babe, do you want to say something?”

Gilbert-Soto seemed a little bit star-struck before eventually saying to Trump – “Truly every time I’m here or in your presence, I’m so grateful, so thank you. It’s like, I can’t believe it every time, like the inauguration here. I think you’re doing amazing work.” “Thank you very much,” said Trump.

Brin was seen interrupting Gilbert-Soto’s words to praise Trump for “applying pressure” to Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan President saying, “I think that’s phenomenal for an American president, actually, to be applying pressure there in Venezuela and then hopefully in Cuba and so forth. So there’s a lot of civil rights work that you’re leading, we didn’t get a chance to mention.”

The dinner can be stated as sort of similar to Trump’s Cabinet meetings, as it eventually turned into a praise-fest for the president, as several guests of the event blew him away with compliments. Brin eventually continued with his kind words, thanking the President for his administration’s policies on artificial intelligence.

🚨FULL VIDEO: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host top tech CEOs at the White House dinner – 9/4/25 pic.twitter.com/QsMpSsDYBs — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 5, 2025

“The fact that your administration is supporting our companies instead of fighting with them is hugely important,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a global race, and I think we’re at the cusp where these AI models are about to become profoundly useful. Kind of beyond the ‘okay, wow, it’s cool, can do that,’ but actually day-to-day, incredible utility, incredible productivity. So very grateful for your administration’s support.”

The previous year, Donald Trump even threatened to “shut down” Google for allegedly censoring pro-Trump sentiments. He even stated in an interview with Fox Business at the time – “Google has been very bad. They’ve been very irresponsible. And I have a feeling that Google’s going to be close to shut down, because I don’t think Congress is going to take it. I really don’t think so. Google has to be careful.”