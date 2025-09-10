Authorities Lure Man With Fake Nurse Job Interview – Arrest Him ‘In the Act’

In another case of alleged identity theft, authorities in Florida arrested a 55-year-old man this week. The man has been accused of allegedly posing as a licensed nurse using his roommate’s credentials. He used these credentials at several healthcare facilities with the sole motive of getting a job.

It was a regular interview; however, it ended with not a job offer but an arrest. The authorities, in fact, staged a sting operation to catch the man in the act of falsely taking over the identity.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office claims that Joseph Thomas Kinney was applying for nursing jobs across Central Florida. He was using fraudulent paperwork. Investigators have said that Kinney used his roommate’s legitimate nursing license details and applied for between 10 and 15 jobs.

After receiving the complaint, there was only one way to apprehend the accused: to arrest him in the act. That’s why authorities staged a job interview at a clinic in DeLand on Monday, where he was then arrested.

Authorities have released the body-camera footage that captured the arrest. It shows Kinney being shocked that he was being placed under arrest.

He kept asking officers, “What did I do?”

A Florida man whose nursing license had been revoked was arrested after applying for multiple nursing positions around Central Florida, deputies said. https://t.co/JCsieajUkB — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 9, 2025

As per court records and state licensing data, Kinney initially had a nursing license and that is why he was able to answer questions during the interview. However, his licenses were revoked in Florida, Alabama, and California in 2022.

This was due to disciplinary actions against him. His work history included allegations of drug diversion, driving under the influence, falsifying information, and general unprofessional conduct.

It was reported that despite all this, Kinney still managed to secure short-term roles at two healthcare facilities in Seminole and Orange counties. However, as per the authorities, he left both positions within a week. There is no update on whether he was fired because of the irregularities in the paperwork or if he resigned.

Florida man arrested at job interview while allegedly impersonating nurse using roommate’s credentials https://t.co/ARjDnfFP3j pic.twitter.com/jbOfeasjrQ — New York Post (@nypost) September 10, 2025

Kinney is now facing two felony counts of practicing healthcare without a valid license. He is currently being kept at Volusia County Jail and his bond amount is $20,000.

Florida law is very strict, and even an attempt to practice medicine or nursing without a proper license is considered a serious crime. These crimes carry significant prison time and penalties.

Impersonating a nurse definitely violates licensing laws, but the biggest concern is for the patient’s healt,h and one must not place such little importance on the lives of people who come to hospitals or clinics at their most vulnerable times.

“When someone without the proper training or credentials steps into a healthcare role, it endangers lives,” an official with the Florida Department of Health said.

A 29-year-old Florida woman was arrested after pretending to be a registered nurse and treating 4,486 individuals at a local hospital from July 2023 until she was fired in January 2025, the local sheriff’s office said. Read more: https://t.co/WQKkEvyp2q pic.twitter.com/S3wIGVgvXg — ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2025

This is a second case where someone has impersonated a nurse using fraudulent credentials in Florida, despite having strict laws.

Experts have noted that even though most hospitals and nursing facilities have extensive background checks, smaller clinics and rehabilitation centres must remain cautious and should not let these cases slip through the cracks and put the lives of patients in danger.