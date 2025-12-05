Author Stands by Explosive Melania–Epstein Claims Despite Publisher Scrubbing Controversial Passage

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about abuse.

Renowned investigative author Andrew Lownie, whose book “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” is based on Prince Andrew’s infamous scandals, has faced significant criticism as it originally included the claim that convicted late s– offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to his now wife and First Lady Melania Trump at a New York party in the late 1990’s and before that Melania was involved with Epstein.

Lownie claims the details about the meetup are true. Still, Melania Trump has threatened the author with a “billion-dollar lawsuit” over the allegation, prompting publisher HarperCollins to remove that particular part from all future copies.

But roughly 60,000 copies with that passage were already in circulation before Melania Trump issued her legal warning. HarperCollins then ordered those editions destroyed and confirmed the content would be removed as per Radaronline.com.

Author Andrew Lownie remained certain that his words are from credible sources, and he stands by honest and factually correct reporting standards.”My source has been reliable on everything he’s ever given me — I never would have included it if I didn’t trust it,” Lownie said. “Everything was double-checked.”

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff alleged that Melania Trump was “very involved” in Epstein’s social circle and that this is how she met Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/eVrFpribfr — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) August 7, 2025

He says the publisher got spooked by the threat, and they swiftly acted upon Melania’s warning. “It was one sentence in a 140,000-word book,” Lownie said. “They took it out just to avoid the nuisance of a lawsuit, and we haven’t had another word since.”

The publication posted an official update confirming the change. It said, “HarperCollins UK recently published Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York” by Andrew Lownie. In consultation with the author, we have removed passages referencing unverified claims about First Lady Melania Trump.”

Meanwhile, for those who have been unaware of the Epstein controversy, the late offender was a big part of the NYC social circle. He was convicted of s-xual exploitation, abuse, and allegedly running a s-x racket consisting of underage girls. He died in 2019 in prison under mysterious circumstances.

Many believe his death was a planned killing since the popular “Epstein Files” consisted of names of high-profile personalities, including President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. Andrew Lownie’s book suggests that the late Jeffrey Epstein, who passed away in 2019.

He was convicted for s-x trafficking, involved in intelligence agencies, and that so-called kompromat, blackmail material involving Prince Andrew.

While the Prince has denied all allegations, the controversy has caused significant damage to the prestigious reputation of the British royal family. As per the BBC, Prince Andrew had been in touch with Jeffrey longer than he had admitted, as the duo reportedly exchanged conversations.

The court documents from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show one message from a “member of the British Royal Family” to Epstein: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

While claims about Trump meeting Melania through Epstein remain unproven, there are many pictures of the couple (especially Trump) posing with the late offender online. Melania Trump began modelling at age 16 and posed for Slovenian fashion photographer Stane Jerko. She moved to New York in 1996.

Before he died, Jeffrey Epstein reportedly revealed that he was responsible for Trump and Melania meeting, claiming “the first time he slept with her was on my plane.” pic.twitter.com/L6UzxolpgB — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 17, 2025

In September 1998, she met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party in NYC. At that time, Trump was divorced from Marla Maples and was a frequent visitor to the elite clubs as a wealthy, successful businessman. The duo had a fast-paced whirlwind romance despite the massive age gap and tied the knot on January 22, 2005.

Last month, another rumor had also been swirling around online claiming that an old photo showed First Lady Melania Trump, then Melania Knauss, posing in revealing clothes on Epstein’s private jet, where Melania and Donald travelled and spent time. However, the speculation hasn’t been confirmed.

In September 2024, ahead of the release of First Lady’s memoir “Melania,” the mother of one publicly defended her bold modeling work and asserted that she was proud of her journey in the world of showbiz and entertainment.