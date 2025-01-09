Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Officially Break Up After 3 Years: Here’s Why

The internet is roaring once again but this time it’s not because Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber shared a cute picture. This time it’s the opposite. What used to be a speculation has been now confirmed and sources cite that the dream couple has indeed parted ways.

The ‘Elvis’ actor and the runway model have split after their engagement rumors were making rounds. The shocking news comes from the desk of TMZ where a source close to Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber has confirmed that the two have separated which is the reason why the actor was also not seen at Gerber’s family trip to Mexico.

The source reveals that the two individuals entered 2025 as singles and ended their romantic run a few days before the new year. Reports further state that the two ended things on a mutual note avoiding any bad blood. Butler and Gerber simply run their three-year course and are now exploring. Ever since the news broke out, the Internet has been abuzz and is giving a humorous take on this development. Let’s take a look.

One user tweeted, “Elvis has officially left the building… and the relationship” Another user wrote, “he didn’t win that oscar and hasn’t been popping since and she dipped to the next person.” An X user jokingly quipped, “It’s that new haircut I would’ve broken things off too”

Some people could not help but make fun of this situation. One user compared their relationship and wrote, “And after almost 38 years, my gorgeous wife, who doesn’t even look 38, is still married to me. Eat your heart out Austin Butler.” Another user said, “She got tired of he (Austin Butler) talking like Elvis. And frankly I don’t blame her!”

Let’s take a look at their relationship timeline. Austin Butler and Kaia Greber have been together for around three years. The rumors of a possible romance first surfaced in 2021 when they attended a yoga session together in L.A. Fast forward to March 2022, they made their official appearance on the red carpet of W Magazine’s annual Best Performance Party.

They were heavily adored by their fans as they were practically inseparable in the initial months of their relationship. Every now and then they would give their fans beautiful moments to cherish. One such moment was at the 2022 Met Gala where they both walked the carpet separately. However, upon reaching the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase they shared a kiss cementing their bond even further.

It was all rainbows and roses for the couple. Back in May 2024, a source told People, “Kaia and Austin are going strong. They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club [on May 24], They definitely looked happy and in love.” However, on Jan 7 TMZ reported that the couple has parted their ways, which was a mutual decision. As for why they split, apparently “the relationship just simply ran its course,” per the outlet.

This comment came after Austin Butler received some serious praise for his performance as the Rock n Roll icon Elvis. Gerber was ardently supportive of his ex-boyfriend and Butler would often find himself having dinner with his ex-girlfriend and her mother Cindy Crawford. The two are now single and it’s the right time to play – Who Will They Date Next?