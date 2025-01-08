Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Aubrey Plaza lost her longtime boyfriend and husband Jeff Baena to a tragic suicide which left everyone shocked. The 47-year-old director passed away on January 3, 2025. Baena’s death was ruled a suicide as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. As for Aubrey, she not only lost her husband, but also her longtime collaborator too.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Aubrey Plaza also skipped being at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she was remembered fondly. However, she has finally addressed her husband’s demise with People, saying, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were ‘the power couple’ when it came to being a duo, both in their professional and personal lives. Even though they met in 2011, they began dating almost instantly. With time, their love life blossomed into an interesting working relationship as they first collaborated in 2014 marking the smooth sailing of their work relationship. Much to fan’s surprise, the two tied the knot in 2021 during the pandemic.

Before tying the knot, Aubrey highlighted the beauty of dating someone you work with. She told People that when you’re with someone who is in the same field as you, they understand your issues on a deeper level. She says, “So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Aubrey talks about the challenges one might face if they are dating someone from the same field. But it is “all about balance”. Speaking of balance, she continued, “I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that.”

Late Jeff Baena was all praises as well when asked about his experience of working with the ‘Parks and Recreation’ star. Baena told Newsweek in 2022, “My first movie was a big learning experience on all fronts, and so working with her was a benefit because we have a shorthand and a close relationship. As I’ve made more and more stuff, I’ve come to appreciate everything that she brings.”

Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence On Husband Jeff Baena’s ‘Unimaginable’ Death | 103Q https://t.co/Mf9ChUtKnO pic.twitter.com/x18Xh5AYA9 — 103Q (@my103Q) January 7, 2025

Jeff Baena is known for his works in Spin Me Round (2022), Horse Girl (2020), The Little Hours (2017), Joshy (2016), and Life After Beth (2014). He has a long history of collaborating with his wife Aubrey Plaza and other co-stars such as Alison Brie, Molly Hannon, and more. Aubrey Plaza was at an all-time career high in 2024 with projects like ‘My Old Ass’ and Marvel-classic ‘Agatha All Along’. As per reports, Aubrey will be seen once again in the hit series ‘The White Lotus’ as Harper, as it comes back for its third season.