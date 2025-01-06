Golden Globes 2025: Aubrey Plaza’s Absence Felt as Parks & Rec Star Mourns Husband’s Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Aubrey Plaza was not present at the 2025 Golden Globes for obvious reasons as she is mourning the death of her long-time partner and husband, Jeff Baena. The independent screenwriter and director’s death was ruled as suicide by hanging as per records obtained by EW and as confirmed by a representative of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Baena’s untimely and unfortunate demise comes amid what was a great professional year for Plaza as she was seen in films and TV shows like My Old Ass and Agatha All Along. The Parks & Rec star was also set to join Viola Davis, Andrew Garfield, Sharon Stone, and more to grace the event as a presenter at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards show. Sadly, Baena’s passing robbed fans of seeing Plaza, who is famous for her antics while presenting, on stage.

While celebrations were not halted at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards show, filmmaker Brady Corbet, who won an award (under the Best Director – Motion Picture category) for The Brutalist, remembered the actress and her late husband saying, “My heart is with Aubrey Plaza and the family of Jeff Baena.”

The indie director and screenwriter was well-known for frequently collaborating with the likes of Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, and Plaza herself. He is best known for his projects like Spin Me Round, Life After Beth, and The Little Hours. Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza, despite having dated since 2011, did not get married until 2020. In what is supposed to be her latest post featuring Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza was all praises about his work. She also mentioned her co-stars in this post.

Aubrey Plaza, during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talked about her wedding and how it all went down. She said, “A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal. We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up. We were in the lockdown. Things got a little crazy, especially in my house.”

Plaza continued, “My husband got really into tie-dying and when I say tie-dying, I mean 50 shirts a day. I made a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects. It was very witchcore, but it happened. Then the man from Alhambra showed up in a Hawaiian shirt with a briefcase (to perform the ceremony). I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But I’m pretty sure it’s legal.”

After Baena’s death, heartwarming comments of his on working with Aubrey are flaring up. The late director told Newsweek in 2022, “My first movie was a big learning experience on all fronts, and so working with her was a benefit because we have a shorthand and a close relationship. As I’ve made more and more stuff, I’ve come to appreciate everything that she brings. She’s insanely talented and so smart and obviously really good at producing. And she’s writing. There are very few people who can wear as many hats as her, as elegantly as she does.”

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)