Attorney General’s Brother Sees DOJ Cases Dismissed Since Pam Bondi Took Office

Brad Bondi has come under the microscope after his recent string of successes. He is the brother of Pam Bondi, who currently serves as the United States Attorney General. Brad has represented several clients whose cases have been dismissed by the Department of Justice since his sister took office. Brad is currently a partner at Paul Hastings.

Honey wake up, more MAGA corruption just dropped. Meet Brad Bondi, brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Brad Bondi is a high profile lawyer, he represents white collar individuals under investigation and/or prosecution from the Department of Justice which is lead by his… pic.twitter.com/4Qdm3NtNuL — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) February 19, 2026

Carolina Amesty, a Republican lawmaker from Florida, was under scrutiny after she was accused of stealing money that was supposed to be directed towards COVID-19 relief. This crime could have landed the lawmaker in prison for at least 20 years. However, Brad Bondi was able to get the case dismissed thanks to “Significant exculpatory material”, which means that there was evidence that either cast doubt on Amesty’s guilt or proved that she was innocent all along.

As soon as this news became public, there was a lot of scrutiny about whether the Attorney General of the United States had stepped in to tip the balance in favor of her brother. The DOJ clarified, “This decision was made through proper channels, and the Attorney General had no role in it.”

Senator Adam Schiff, who has had a very public feud with Attorney General Bondi, has said that perhaps Brad Bondi’s streak of victories ought to be looked into. In a letter that he co-authored with Dave Min, Schif said,” We are concerned that DOJ officials, including the Attorney General, may have failed to ensure the independence of internal accountability mechanisms. Whether Attorney General Pamela Bondi properly recused herself from, or otherwise improperly influenced, several cases involving defendants represented by her brother.”

.@AGPamBondi has failed to explain how her brother and his corporate clients continue to achieve unexpected and favorable outcomes in cases in which the Bondi Justice Department intervenes.@CongressMin and I are urging the DOJ Inspector General to launch an investigation. pic.twitter.com/TWLayA57H2 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 11, 2026

The answer that the DOJ put out was nearly identical to the one that was produced when there was journalistic and public scrutiny about the Attorney General’s involvement in Brad Bondi’s cases.

Given that the time at which this scandal has come, Pam Bondi might be fearing for her job. Kristi Noem’s dismissal from her role as Secretary of Homeland Security has put most of Trump’s Cabinet on edge. There has been talk about Trump replacing other members of his inner circle. Republicans have been waiting for a clear signal as to what is going to happen. Is Trump going to take his scandal-riddled Cabinet through the midterms, or is he going to invest in new blood to scrub his image a bit? His own party is apparently as much in the dark as the general public.