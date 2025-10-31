‘Attacked in the Shower’ – Netflix’s “True Haunting” Star Shares Chilling Real-Life Ghost Story

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix released True Haunting, showcasing Chris Di Cesare’s paranormal experience in Erie Hall. The story is a real-life account of Chris Di Cesare, who endured the terrifying experience of coming face-to-face with a chilling ghost.

The show has visuals of interviews from the people who went through the whole ordeal, while also reenacting the important bits to show the realistic fear. The True Haunting series features two chilling stories — Erie Hall and This House Murdered Me. It has left the fans scared to sleep or even get into the shower.

The story of Chris Di Cesare starts at an upstate New York college in the 1980s. Chris and his roommates came across a paranormal entity stalking the halls of their student accommodation. The paranormal entity engulfed him in fear and gave him mental and emotional issues.

Spoilers Ahead: Watching the first story (Erie Hall) of True Haunting on Netflix and wondering why the kid with the camera photographed everything except the scratches down his friend’s back. The one sign of something other worldly. pic.twitter.com/NZgCA1tqLV — Kiran Haroon (@CinnamonCurls) October 11, 2025



He was so affected by the encounters that he barely left his room. Interviewing with Tyla, he revealed, “I returned to my dorm after winning a mile race on campus, and stepped into the suite’s bathroom shower to rinse off the sweat from the race. As I stood under the water, I saw a human-shaped shadow – with a tilted head like the ghost had – on the ceiling above me.”

After that, he almost falls, and he suddenly realizes that there can’t be a shadow above, as that’s where the sole light source is located. Furthermore, he explained, his shadow was on the floor as he went back to turn off the water.

This ghost encounter left him with psychological damage that won’t go away. This was one of the scariest encounters despite the priest blessing the room. It helped for some time, but the ghost returned to haunt them.

After the shower incident, he considered inviting the priest again. When he did, he later reported another terrifying encounter. He said there were three scratch marks on his back that earlier felt like someone was stabbing him.

Chris and his roommates concluded the ghost could have been of a Revolutionary War soldier, Thomas Boyd. 40 years have passed since the encounter, but Chris still worries that the ghost will come back one day.

Many people found the show to be scary. One X user commented, “This show is incredible. Super scary, and Chris is incredibly brave.” Another one commented, “I’ll never stick my head under the water in the bathtub; horror movies traumatize me.”

One user compared the show to an older one by the name A Haunting on Discovery. Another horror fan added, “Once again, Netflix is creating shows that many of us want to watch. I’m so happy. I added it to the REMINDER list.”