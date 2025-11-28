Assistant School Principal Allegedly Made a Chilling Plot to ‘Kill Police Officers and ICE Agents’ – Here’s How He Was Caught

Top officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have revealed that the agency is now investigating a Virginia teacher and his brother’s alleged plot to attack ICE with explosive rounds. This update comes after Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary, announced on Wednesday that John Wilson Bennett, the assistant principal at Kempsville High School, was overheard discussing something alarming with his older brother, Mark Booth Bennett.

According to McLaughlin, the two were at a Vietnamese restaurant in Virginia Beach and were allegedly overheard conspiring to attack ICE agents in Nevada. According to her statement, it was their retribution plan for what the pair claimed as “kidnapping” of civilians, as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to be at the forefront of Donald Trump’s crackdown.

On Wednesday, Tricia McLaughlin said, “It’s chilling that a human being, much less a child educator, would plot to ambush and kill ICE law enforcement officers—offering such specifics as to getting a high-caliber rifle that would pierce the law enforcement’s bulletproof vests.”

According to Fox News Digital, the men were quickly apprehended by the agency. “Thanks to Homeland Security Investigations and our partners, these men are behind bars,” said the DHS Assistant Secretary.

She added, “They risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst, including murderers, ra—-ts, p—–iles, terrorists, and gang members. From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families.”

According to McLaughlin, the Bennetts’ plotting was overheard by an off-duty Norfolk police officer on November 17.

John, who had been a faculty member at the Kempsville High School since 2009, was at a Vietnamese restaurant in Virginia Beach. He was discussing plans to “kill police officers and ICE agents” with his brother, Mark Bennett, who allegedly was seeking like-minded people in Las Vegas. According to reports, the pair was also looking to buy firearms with explosive rounds in the city.

Mark Bennett was arrested at Norfolk International Airport two days later. According to Fox News, he was scheduled to fly to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, with a connection to Las Vegas. His brother, John, was also arrested the same day. Both have since been charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

However, their attorneys have disputed the account of events. Happy O’Brien, who is representing Mark Bennett, said that his client was flying to Nevada for a Formula One event, as reported by the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot. The lawyer also compared their conversation to something out of a television show, especially the existential conversations seen on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld.