Ashton Kutcher Says 'There's a Lot I Can’t Tell' About Diddy’s Wild Parties in Resurfaced Video

Ashton Kutcher is under the radar of several conspiracy theorists after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest. The actor's old video confessing about what happened in Combs' infamous white parties is now going viral. In an interview clip of Hot Ones, the show host Sean Evans asked Kutcher, "Diddy party stories they're our genre of anecdote... If you have one."

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties



To this, the No Strings Attached actor responded by saying, "I've got a lot I can't tell so, um, I can't tell that one either. I mean I'm actually cycling through them... Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane." The response led netizens to ask what was Kutcher hiding or if he was aware of the criminal offenses of the now-jailed music mogul. Users of X (formerly known as Twitter) bombarded the video clip by pointing out the hidden signs in the video.

User @EricHimes23 tweeted, "Looked like some of it he didn't want to remember." Another X user @Justa_Guy907 claimed, "That One time on Hot Ones when Ashton Kutcher @aplusk admitted to being at Sean Combs (A.K.A. The Diddler) Parties but couldn't talk about them... "Well, there's a lot I can't tell...Our Relationship was really bizarre...We Became Fast Friends..." What does Ashton Know? What did Ashton do at these Parties? There are no Coincidences....." @DammnThatsCrazy asked, "Doesn’t he run an organization that specifically helps in recovering trafficked children and women?" @freechewy tweeted, "It sounds like he will be indicted - Kutcher has poor taste in friends. First Masterson and now Combs." @JustMeReal16 shared, "He does not look comfortable at all!!!"

A source close to Kutcher and his wife and actor Mila Kunis revealed that the two of them are not going to show any support to Combs. "There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now. Regardless of Ashton's long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie's lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones," the insider shared as per Daily Mail. "Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years," the source close to the celebrity couple added. Kutcher is well known for his contributions to eradicating child sex trafficking through his association with the charity organization - Thorn. The actor resigned from it last year after he supported Danny Masterson despite his rape conviction according to BBC.

As of now, Kutcher has not been asked to appear in any legal process. However, things are being predicted to get murkier as it is suspected that many A-list celebrities will be named in the trial. Combs is behind bars on charges of running a sex trafficking racket. The rap artist's legal representatives faced a huge jolt when his previous two appeals of bail were denied by the jury. At the moment, the lawyers of Combs have applied for a pre-trial bail after the musician gave a nod to testify in the court trial.