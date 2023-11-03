As Ivanka Trump Is Set to Testify, Mary Trump Says She Would Throw Her Father 'Under the Bus'

Mary Trump, the outspoken niece of former President Donald Trump, has expressed her belief that Ivanka Trump, her cousin, will not hesitate to testify truthfully in the New York fraud trial. Ivanka, the former First Daughter, is expected to be the final witness in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which alleges that the Trump family's business engaged in the falsification of asset values to gain tax benefits and insurance advantages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Also Read: Donald Trump Was ‘An Insurrectionist,’ Extremism Expert Confirms in Colorado Ballot Case Testimony

Ivanka has been ordered to testify in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, despite her legal team's efforts to exempt her. New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron issued the ruling requiring Ivanka to comply with a subpoena to testify under oath, as per The Hill. This decision came after a New York appeals court had dismissed Ivanka as a co-defendant in the case in June.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Mary in collaboration, with journalist and political commentator, Molly Jong-Fast, recently shared a video exclusively with subscribers of her newsletter, The Good In Us, as per OK! Magazine. They had a discussion about the testimony focusing on what can be expected from Ivanka and how she might approach the trial. Mary expressed her belief that Ivanka would be open and honest during her testimony. Unlike her brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Mary emphasized that Ivanka is "legitimately wealthy" and doesn't rely on her father's approval or support. Therefore Mary anticipates that Ivanka will not hold back when it comes to sharing the truth during the trial.

BREAKING NEWS: Ivanka Trump asks to pause the NY fraud trial, says her testimony during a “school week” creates an “undue hardship.”



As always, Ivanka has her finger on the pulse of the hardships faced by America's working men and women.



Who among us isn't reluctant to leave… pic.twitter.com/54XZgRaNEe — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 2, 2023

Also Read: Trump Mocked After Bizarrely Claiming He Has a New Name for This ‘Great Country’: “Who’s Gonna Tell Him?”

In the same discussion, Mary voiced her opinion about Donald Trump Jr. that he is the “least equipped to do this.” She expressed doubts "They’re going to have to walk a very thin line between obfuscating in a way that’s not perjury and appeasing their father’s ego so that he doesn’t throw them under the bus when he testifies, which of course he’s going to do no matter what they do,” Mary Trump said.

Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez (R) Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. Called This Vice a “Recipe for Disaster” Before He Gave Up On It

Well, It's worth noting that Mary is a very prominent critic of her uncle, Donald Trump, and has been vocal about her concerns regarding his actions, decisions, and behavior. Her words in the upcoming trial, especially her expectations for Ivanka's testimony, are rooted in her perspective as a close family member and a critic of the former President.

As the trial progresses all attention will be on Ivanka Trump as she takes the stand to give her testimony. Given her status, if she chooses to speak honestly it could have significant implications for the outcome of the case. The New York fraud trial involving the Trump family and their business has attracted attention with regard to Ivanka's upcoming testimony.

Mary, known for being critical of her uncle believes that Ivanka will not hesitate and will "throw her father under the bus" in an ongoing trial. Everyone is eagerly awaiting Ivanka's testimony as it is expected to be a moment, in the proceedings.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Tells the Judge Overseeing His Civil Fraud Trial, “Leave My Children Alone”

Donald Trump Plans to Revolutionize the Education System, Wants to Build Funded Online University