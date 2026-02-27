As Barron’s Towering Photos Go Viral, Dad Donald Trump’s Bizarre Height Explanation Resurfaces

Barron Trump is literally head and shoulders above the rest of the Trump family, and this isn’t too surprising as Donald Trump and Melania Trump are also tall people. Reportedly, Trump’s youngest is somewhere between 6’ 7” or 6’9” and this is glaringly obvious. When someone commented on his height, Trump gave a bizarre explanation for why his youngest son is so tall.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s height is listed as 6’3”, and Barron’s mother, Melania’s height is listed as 5’11” so, genetically, it isn’t too surprising that Barron is also tall. However, a recent family photo shared on social media drew many comments, as their son could be seen towering over the rest of the family – literally standing out.

It was the boy’s half sister, Ivanka Trump that shared the photo, ahead of their dad’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24. Other family members include Tiffany Trump with her husband, Michael Boulos, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

As it was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the comments came flowing in with followers commenting on how tall the boy is now. One person exclaimed, “Barron is so tall!”

Another social media user joked, “What are you feeding Barron?” and another wrote, “Wow! Look how tall Barron is!”

Moreover, one young lady’s mom commented on the post, hoping for a romantic match. She wrote, “I have the cutest daughter that is Barron’s age. She is a good Christian girl. Reminds me a lot of Erika Kirk. They look a lot a like honestly. hey a mom can try.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

However, the boy’s father has previously explained why Barron is so tall, while crediting Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs and her home-cooked food. Speaking to crowds in Iowa in 2024, Trump said, “Great people, great parents to all of us, really. Great parents, but also to Barron. Boy, did she take care of Barron.”

“That’s how he got so tall, he only ate her food,” he said, adding, “I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, well I like soccer dad, actually. I thought… at you’re height I like basketball better but you can’t talk them into everything.”

As noted by Unilad, Barron is Donald Trump’s youngest son, who is currently studying at New York University. Moreover, he has recently moved to the university’s DC campus, where he is closer to home at The White House.

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump said to Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

Moreover, Trump has gushed before about his relationship with his kids, pointing out how “lucky” it was that they have become successful.

“I’m lucky, you have to be a little bit lucky too… They’re good kids and they work hard,” he said.

“We have a very good relationship,” he added.

To give his full name, Barron William Trump was born on March 20, 2006, so is no doubt looking forward to his 20th birthday soon. He is the first and only child to Donald and Melania.