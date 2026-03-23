Armed Man Impersonating ICE Agent Sparks Outrage in Viral Portland Video

A video of an incident involving a Portland man dressed as an ICE agent went viral. The incident happened at an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. An X account, LongTimeHistory, posted the video with the caption, “MAGA man dressed like ICE points gun—repeatedly at peaceful protesters.” The video explains that the man tripped as he walked backwards, and then he took out his weapon.

He placed his finger on the trigger and pointed the gun at the peaceful protesters. After this, he put the gun back carelessly into his pocket, not in a holster. The video also shows Portland police cars passing by; however, they did not stop to check on the commotion.

Watch the video here:

This is insane. And a wildly dangerous situation. In any other circumstance the police would show up freaking out on the person point the gun at people and demand said person to drop it and then arrest them. — 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@muscleandlove_) March 22, 2026

In the viral video, several people are yelling that police are present, but none of the cars stop to check what’s happening. Another witness yells to officers, “Do your job!” One more witness can be heard saying, “Go get the guy who pulled a gun out on people! Do your job, Portland Police!”

One X user reposted the video and wrote, “This will happen more and more as these posters keep breaking the law. All you need is a uniform.” Another user commented under the viral video, “Peacefully? The ICE protesters repeatedly followed a few counterprotesters for three blocks and were warned over and over to back off. How did you fail to mention that the so-called peaceful protesters were violently chasing and threatening? Seems to be a convenient oversight.”

Another one joked, “Everyone is wondering whether or not to go to the World Cup and risk being held at gunpoint by an ICE cosplayer.”

When are people going to realize that the Second Amendment exists to deputize white supremacists to carry out terroristic violence against minorities that#39;s too blatant for plausible deniability from the state Minorities get executed on sight for legally possessing weapons — Syd 𓅃 (@auroralchorus) March 23, 2026

This is not an isolated incident, as many people pretend to be law enforcement officers. Earlier, the FBI released a warning about criminals posing as ICE agents who sometimes carry out fake operations and use tactics to scare people.

The FBI released a statement advising the public,