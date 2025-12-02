Arizona Woman Slashes Her Boyfriend’s Throat — Then Calls 911 and Says, “I Hope He is Dead”

An Arizona woman, Tamala Rudeseal, slashed her boyfriend’s throat in their Mesa apartment complex on Thanksgiving. Then she called 911 and told the cops, “I hope he is dead.”

According to the court documents, Rudeseal added, “I planned on doing the other side and then stabbing him in the heart,” in her murder attempt. The deep cut was located at the center of his neck from the left ear. She told her boyfriend, “Today is my Independence Day.”

The 52-year-old woman called 911 around 8 pm on Thanksgiving. She used a folding hunting knife to slash his throat. The man was taken to the hospital to get treatment and recover. He had emergency surgery but will make a full recovery. He said she also told him, “I did just try to murder you.”

‘Today is my Independence Day’: Girlfriend slashes sleeping boyfriend’s throat with hunting knife, tells cops she planned on ‘stabbing him in the heart,’ police say https://t.co/aynNqym247 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2025



He said she gets depressed during the holidays. The couple had a fight earlier in the day, so she may have been angry at him. In her interview with the police, she hoped he’d be dead, and she wanted to keep stabbing him even after slicing his throat open.

Rudeseal also mentioned that by killing him, apart from herself, he will be doing his wife and kids a favor. According to the boyfriend, he had no idea about her motive. They have been together for 11 years. Although her motive isn’t clear, Her mental health struggles may have played a role.

He was sleeping when she surprised him with an attack. He used his shirt to stop the bleeding till help arrived. After the arrest, Rudeseal is now charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. According to AZ family, being held in the Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million bond.

‼️White woman EXECUTED her boyfriend while he slept because she “THOUGHT” he was cheating 😱 📍Missouri Madison Rueckert, 21, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after shooting her boyfriend in the head while he slept. The attack came after she allegedly found messages in… pic.twitter.com/DSlveWmEal — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 30, 2025



Another woman killed her boyfriend in his sleep by shooting him in the head because she thought he was cheating on her. She saw text messages from other women on her boyfriend’s phone and reacted in anger.