Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Disagreed on Many Things Before The Divorce Settlement was Finalized

Last week, Ariana Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez came to an amicable divorce agreement; nonetheless, the famous couple's rigid prenuptial agreement led to a contentious divorce settlement. After almost two years of a difficult period in their marriage, the 7 Rings hitmaker filed for divorce in September and listed February as their date of separation. As per, The USMagazine, both of them had many "disputes" regarding their prenuptial agreement but they came to an agreement to resolve their differences. The settlement, which stipulates that Ariana won't be single until March 19, 2024, went smoothly only because the Bang Bang songstress, 30, and Dalton, 28, had a prenuptial agreement that was unbreakable.

According to the couple's multi-million prenup settlement, Gomez is set to get half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles house, Grande has also agreed to give him $1,250,000 tax-free. Additionally, the Dangerous Women singer will pay up to $25,000 of Gomez's legal expenses but without any spousal support. Grande will retain her own possessions, including her vehicles, jewels, and a picture by Yoshitomo Nara.

For his part, Gomez will continue to be the owner of his own possessions, including a unique Nara artwork. The two are set to share their furniture equally. Along with avoiding giving interviews, writing books, or publishing articles about their marriage, the agreement states that neither Grande nor Gomez can publicly reveal any images or videos from their relationship.

"Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source had stated at the time. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking.” As per The Blast, the court documents state: "The parties acknowledge that (Dalton) has been provided with thirty (30) days rent-free use of the Los Angeles Family Residence…and a tax-free payment of $1,250,000 from (Ariana)… instead of any spousal support payments being due.

The parties acknowledge that there shall be no permanent spousal support payable by one party to the other party in this matter. This waiver of permanent spousal support is non-modifiable, irrespective of any changes in the parties’ respective health or financial circumstances."

As per The Daily Mail, in accordance with the court paperwork, Ariana will also be allowed to keep all "earnings and accumulations at any time, including before the parties' marriage, during the parties' marriage, and after the parties' date of separation." The couple who tied the knot in 2021 have parted in a friendly way. The Grammy winner and the real estate salesperson started dating in January 2020, and in December of that same year, they got engaged. "There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another," an insider has revealed.

