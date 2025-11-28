“Are You Stupid?” Donald Trump Snaps at Female Reporter Pressing Him on D.C. Shooting Suspect

President Donald Trump lashed out at a female reporter, calling her a “stupid person,” after she questioned him about the suspect involved in the recent Washington, D.C., shootings.

The 79-year-old spoke to the press on November 27 after his Thanksgiving call with military service members, during which he confirmed the death of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. Her father claimed that she had suffered a “mortal wound,” as condolences poured in from all over the country.

For context, in an ambush-style targeted shooting on November 20, one of the two National Guard members was shot dead. 20-year-old Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries at 2:15 pm. Both soldiers, members of the West Virginia National Guard, had been deployed to Washington as part of the Trump administration’s long-standing crime crackdown in the capital.

According to The Daily Beast, Donald Trump was reportedly irritated when the reporter asked him about the recent shooting in Washington, D.C. and then asked about the attacker who killed Sarah Beckstrom.

The accused shooter is 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who has lived in Washington since 2021. He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum by the Trump administration in April 2025.

As per The New York Times, a childhood friend told reporters that Lakanwal had struggled mentally with the violence he witnessed during his service in Afghanistan for a long time.

When reporters at the press conference questioned Lakanwal’s Afgan roots, the reports revealed the suspect had worked closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years and had undergone vetting.

President Trump replied, “He went cuckoo, he went nuts, and that happens too,” insisting there had been “no vetting or anything,” and claiming, “They came in unvetted, and we have a lot of others in this country. We’re gonna get them out, but they go cuckoo.”

Furthermore, the reporter referenced that Trump’s own Department of Justice had stated earlier this year that Afghans entering America were received “thorough vetting” by the DHS and FBI, and pulled out facts from an audit report from June of the “FBI’s Participation in the Handling of Afghan Evacuees During Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome”.

When questioned why Trump blamed the Biden administration for the immigration issues and overall downfall, the Republican candidate, who looked irritated, answered, “Because they let them in. “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?

He continued, “Because they came in on a plane, along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

The White House’s RapidResponse47 account later posted the clip on X, captioning it, “FAKE NEWS”, as it went viral. Even though the authorities have rejected the claims behind the clip, all the other information about the Biden-era operations and vetting procedures is accurate.

For people who migrate from conflict zones to America, especially asylum seekers or refugees, they must go through vetting, a process to avoid future risk of threats.

It includes extensive methods of identity checks, cross-checking their data, backgrounds, and details with the intelligence community, and undergoing counter-terrorism screenings by agencies like the FBI, DHS, CIA, and DoD.

A few days ago, Trump was rude to another female reporter as she questioned him about releasing Epstein files. In the clip, Trump was seen aboard his Air Force One talking to Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, who was off-camera.

She began asking, “If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—” before Trump cut her off, shouting, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy!” and waving his finger.

Is attacking women who ask accountability questions becoming a trend in the MAGA orbit?