Are Tic-Tac UFOs Back? Chilling Footage Shows US Warship Surrounded by Mysterious Flying Objects

One of the most fascinating phenomena in the world is the idea of aliens. Flying saucers and little green men have always fascinated everyone. Lately, as science developed, the interest in UFOs has died down. Fewer sightings were reported. UFOs lost the charm as even Hollywood stopped making alien movies.

But now, there is a new story that is being made public.

Jeremy Corbell is an investigative journalist and filmmaker. He has recently made a video public. This video shows two unidentified objects moving in sync. They were spotted close to the naval destroyer off the coast of Southern California.

Crew members reported seeing four UFOs in all. These UFOs were reportedly flying quickly and uncontrollably. The crew was surprised, to say the least, and was not sure what they had seen.

This sighting near USS Jackson is similar to that of UFO sightings near USS Nimitz. In 2004, there was a sighting of a UFO-shaped like a tic-tac. It was seen performing maneuvers going in and out of sea. Commander David Fravor and other U.S. Navy pilots saw a white, oblong-shaped object. The object was flying and performing tricks that were not known in any of the human inventions.

George Knapp: New UFO Video ‘Eerily Similar’ to Iconic 2004 Tic Tac Incident Navy aviators David Fravor and Chad Underwood, who encountered the Tic Tac in the same area off of California 21 years ago, were “stunned by the similarities.” pic.twitter.com/Kk8jb6QeXk — UAP James (@UAPJames) April 9, 2025

Similar to that, the UFOs approaching the USS Jackson also had a similar motion. The acceleration was smooth, with quick direction changes. Jackson’s crew also said that the object was breaking the laws of physics.

Commander Fravor was asked to give testimony regarding these sightings. His description and eyewitness accounts confirmed that there had been a pattern in all these sightings. One can not assume these sightings as isolated incidents.

The flying objects showcased intricate technology and a higher degree of engineering. One can not assume these to be just coincidence.

In 2023 the U.S. Navy encountered four “TIC TAC” shaped UAPs off the coast of California. Personnel from the USS Jackson in the CIC (Combat Information Center) filmed them. One of the vehicles of unknown origin was observed exiting the water, transitioning directly into flight,… pic.twitter.com/FUBsiGy60n — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2025

The analysis of experts was also recorded in this incident. Marik Von Rennenkampff is a former analyst at the Department of Defense. He examined aircraft data related to the USS Jackson incident. According to his investigation, at the time of the sighting, there were no American or ally aircraft operating in the area.

This removes the chance that the encounter was an unknown military test. Von Rennenkampff said, “The capabilities demonstrated by these objects defy our current understanding of aerial technology,” His statement implied that these UFOs should not just be dismissed as fragments of imagination. These are not technological pranks and must be taken seriously.

Other than Commander Fravor, there are other eyewitness accounts, too. Members of the USS Jackson’s crew gave detailed descriptions of what they saw that evening.

According to one sailor, the objects were in perfect sync. They had the capacity for sharp turns and quick twists. They kept hovering just out of the reach of radar.

Another account called them out for vanishing in this air. They also said that once the object left the ship, it could not be traced down.

🚨NEW: UFO Footage from U.S. Navy Warship The Tic-Tac shaped UAP was 1 of 4 objects observed by crew onboard the USS Jackson in 2023. “Somebody’s looking out on the bridge. They see one of these craft come up out of the water and rise up.” Source: Jeremy Corbell / WEAPONIZED pic.twitter.com/li8mnCFB8A — UAP James (@UAPJames) April 8, 2025

It was also reported that these objects did not show any outward propulsion system. In the lack of such a system, flying and moving are rather difficult. Engineers and scientists are trying to understand how these objects were alight. Others were wondering what could be the motive of such flying objects.

This incident took place in Feb 2023 and was made public recently. Such delays have called out the requirement of governmental transparency. Declassification of these files by the Pentagon has spiked the public internet in such events again.

Calls for transparency and investigations are high. Experts and lawmakers alike are calling for more thorough investigations into the USS Jackson. It has now been added to an increasing number of military encounters with unidentified craft.