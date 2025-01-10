Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family might be one of many forced to leave their homes behind due to the California fires. The couple previously urged their community to come together in this time of need. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out for the victims of the wildfire, releasing a statement on their official website to show their support.

The wildfire in the Los Angeles area that started on the 7th of January has wreaked havoc on the city. 100,000 people have had to evacuate their houses until now. Thousands of people have lost their homes and have been left without shelter.

New reports suggest that Harry and Meghan’s $14 Montecito mansion falls under a “high fire risk” zone. The ex-royals have not received an evacuation notice yet. But the Mirror noted that the couple’s house is surrounded by electricity companies. Montecito is one of the many regions that has been affected due to the wildfires.

Spokesmen for the electricity companies in question have addressed a possible power outage during this time. The Mirror reported that power may be shut off during a “PSPS to prevent wildfires” in the Montecito region.

Harry and Meghan released an official statement in an attempt to show support to the people who have been affected by the wildfire. “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” the ex-royals wrote.

They also urged people to assist “disabled or elderly” neighbors to get away from the unsafe situation. The Archewell Foundation founded by Markle is helping in its own way. The foundation is searching for volunteers who are willing to aid with mental health recovery for the victims.

In the statement, the ex-royals mentioned a list of various non-profit organizations that have extended their assistance during this time. The NGOs named were World Central Kitchen, CAL FIRE, the LA Fire Department Foundation, the Animal Wellness Foundation, Compton Cowboys, Airbnb and 211LA, Baby2baby, and All Power Books.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly done their part for the people in need, the couple donated to José Andrés’ foundation called World Central Kitchen. The foundation is helping by donating meals to families that are affected by the fire. According to People Magazine, the couple donated clothing, essential supplies, and children’s items to the community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who also reside in Los Angeles were fortunately not affected by the fire. The two live in the Montecito area with their two children. Their mansion is located 90 miles away from where the fires are blazing currently.

Many famous A-listers who had their houses in the Southern California region fell victim to the fire and had to evacuate their houses. Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Ben Affleck were some of the stars who had to leave their homes behind in the process of evacuation.