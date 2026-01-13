AOC Says Trump Has Already Committed Impeachable Offenses

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday night that President Donald Trump has “absolutely” committed impeachable offenses. She argued that he has crossed constitutional limits with his handling of federal funds and other executive actions.

When asked if she thinks Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct, the New York Democrat answered, “Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.”

“Personally, I think the criminality is clear to me,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters, according to Newsweek. “The hard part of impeachment is deciding which illegal actions to draft articles on.”

Ocasio-Cortez highlighted disputes over federal spending as a central issue. “Starting from the very beginning, with the seizure of funds that are meant to be released. I believe that line has been crossed,” she said. “The question is about the rest of the country.”

Her comments come as some Democrats consider how aggressively to challenge Trump while Republicans control the House and the White House pushes its agenda using executive orders. Under the Constitution, the House has the sole power to impeach federal officials, while the Senate conducts the trial. Conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Trump has described the 2026 midterm elections as a referendum on whether he will face impeachment again. Speaking to House Republicans at a retreat on Jan. 6, he warned that if Democrats gain control, it would lead to impeachment proceedings. “You got to win the midterms because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached,” he said, according to ABC News and Reuters.

Trump was impeached twice during his first term, first in 2019 and again in 2021, and was acquitted both times by the Senate.

In a separate appearance on Sunday, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut argued that Trump’s second term has included more actions qualifying for impeachment. “This president has committed 10 times more impeachable offenses in his second term than in his first,” Murphy said on NBC’s Meet the Press, according to The Wrap’s summary of his comments.

Murphy listed alleged examples that he believes warrant congressional review, including reported gifts and business-related issues, though the White House has denied claims that the president has broken any laws.

Ocasio-Cortez stated that accountability is crucial, even as lawmakers face pressure from constituents on economic and social matters. She mentioned her focus on topics such as wages, unions, and health care, while insisting that oversight tools are necessary for a reason.

No House impeachment vote is scheduled, and Democratic leaders have not announced a coordinated impeachment effort. Nonetheless, Trump’s warnings to Republicans and Ocasio-Cortez’s comments suggest that the issue will likely remain part of the political conversation as the 2026 midterms draw near.