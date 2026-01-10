AOC Condemns JD Vance for Defending Minneapolis ICE Shooting — “I Do Not Believe American People Should Be Assassinated in the Street”

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) recently called out Vice President JD Vance for defending the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Speaking to reporters outside Capitol Hill on Friday, January 9, 2026, the Democrat said, “I understand that Vice President Vance believes shooting a young mother of three in the face three times is an acceptable America that he wants to live in, and I do not.”

“That is a fundamental difference between Vice President Vance and I. I do not believe the American people should be assassinated in the street. ICE specifically has a mandate that has nothing to do with going after US citizens,” she added.

Addressing the tragic incident, she said, “Watch the video for yourself. You don’t have to worry about the politics with me or what I’m going to say or what anyone else is going to say.”

“Watch that video for yourself,” AOC reiterated, adding, “and you will see a woman trying to back up her vehicle and leave a volatile scene and she was met with three bullets to the face.”

“You tell me and any law enforcement officer in the country worth their salt can tell you that that is not how you handle that situation,” she stated.

“And so the fact that ICE receives less training… this started with the Patriot Act post 911 violation of American civil liberties and it continues in that stream,” AOC said, , comparing ICE actions to a broader pattern of government rights violations after 9/11.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remark about JD Vance came after the latter claimed the ICE officer shot Good in “self-defense.”

“Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” the Vice President wrote on X.

Meanwhile, AOC previously labelled the incident a “murder.” On Wednesday, she told reporters that ICE “has now turned into what our greatest fear is and has been for a long time” and said that “this will be used as an anti-civilian force, that it has no accountability at the end of the day.”

“What we saw today is a murder, and murders in cold blood need to be prosecuted,” she stated at the time.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, American citizen Renee Nicole Good was shot dead following an encounter with an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Videos of the incident made the rounds on social media and showed an ICE officer ordering Good to step out of her SUV.

Reports suggest that the woman refused to comply and attempted to leave the scene. Clips showed the vehicle going in reverse before moving forward a few steps.

Shortly after, an ICE agent was seen pulling out a handgun to fire three shots towards the woman, who was later pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

The fatal shooting sparked widespread outrage, with people calling out ICE for killing an innocent civilian. Meanwhile, the Trump government attempted to justify the shooting, claiming the officer acted in “self-defense.”

While debates surrounding the tragedy continue, the incident is now being investigated by the FBI.