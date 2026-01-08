Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stunned political watchers this week by accusing Jesse Watters of Fox News of sexual harassment during a brief but explosive on-camera confrontation on Capitol Hill — a claim that has immediately drawn scrutiny because it remains unsupported by any formal complaint or documented finding. AOC, a New York Democrat made the allegations Wednesday after being approached by Fox News producer Johnny Belisario, who was attempting to secure her appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime.

Johnny Belisario told AOC , “Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show. Would you join him?” Rather than engage, AOC fired back, launching into a public accusation at Jesse Watters “He has sexualized and harassed me on his show… He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric,” she said.

AOC accuses Jesse Watters of Sexualizing her and Sexually Harrassing her on his show FYI,.. This is the same woman who said J6’ers tried to rape her, despite the fact she wasn’t even at the Capitol.https://t.co/K6ibcyas24 pic.twitter.com/GrUC3RNhzd — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 8, 2026

Belisario immediately disputed the claim, replying, “That’s not true, Congresswoman.” AOC then pointed to remarks made by Jesse Watters last October, which she cited as the basis for her allegation. The comments aired one day after AOC publicly referred to White House official Stephen Miller as a “clown” and mocked his appearance, claiming he was “4’10.”

Responding on his Fox News Primetime program, Jesse Watters said on air that “AOC wants to sleep with Stephen Miller.” He went on to add, “It is so obvious. And, I’m sorry, you can’t have him.”

Citing that Jesse Watters segment, AOC argued Wednesday that his remarks constituted harassment. “It is true,” she said, “because he accused me sleeping — of wanting to quote, unquote sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman? Thank you.” She then abruptly walked away from the cameras.

Later that evening, AOC escalated the dispute on social media, posting on X: “You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both. Good luck.”

That characterization was quickly challenged by publicly available ratings data. Jesse Watters Primetime routinely ranks among the most-watched programs on cable news, averaging more than three million viewers nightly and placing near the top of Fox News’ primetime lineup.

Despite the AOC accusation, there is no public record indicating she has filed a harassment complaint with Fox News, pursued legal action, or requested an internal investigation related to Jesse Watters. No court filings, regulatory complaints, or disciplinary actions exist connecting him to sexual harassment allegations made by the congresswoman.

Fox News has not issued a formal statement addressing the AOC allegation, and Jesse Watters has not been accused of sexual harassment in any legal or organizational proceeding. During the exchange with AOC outside the Capitol, the producer’s immediate denial underscored the absence of any prior complaint.

The episode adds to a long-running and highly public feud between AOC and conservative media figures, now amplified by a live exchange that quickly reverberated across television and social media. Whether the accusation against Jesse Watters will lead to any formal action remains unclear, but for now it stands as a highly visible claim made in the heat of a public confrontation.