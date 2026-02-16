Anti-ICE Student Protesters In California Face Suspended Privileges After Staging School Walkout

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests have taken a different turn across cities in America. Now, about 150 students from different schools in Redlands, Califiornia, have come up and begun protesting against the harsh crackdown by the federal agency on immigrants. It started at the beginning of February when these students walked out of their schools to show solidarity with those affected by the ICE raids.

​However, their mark of support to the affected immigrants has irked the school authorities. Following the protests, the school administration has temporarily suspended the students’ privileges. Officials have placed additional rules that now forbid the pupils from leaving their respective classrooms without prior permission or information.​

These anti-ICE protests have challenged not only the enforcement agencies, but also the authorities of the school boards themselves. Besides staging a walkout, the students marched to a downtown intersection on the road, holding placards and signs. They protested against the immigration crackdown backed by President Donald Trump.

​Apart from the withdrawal of their privileges, the students’ punishment involves loss of access to sports, dances and several other school performances. Students are now directed to compulsorily attend classes on Saturday, along with completing four hours of community service, in order to regain privileges.​

Many experts have claimed that such an approach is being implemented in schools run by a conservative board. However, there has been a positive response to student activism within other California school systems. Many student activists have viewed the punishment as a deliberate method to silence the protests.

​In the wake of the situation, the district’s Public Information Officer Christine Stephens has made her stance clear regarding the disciplinary measures that were undertaken. Stephens mentioned that the corrective steps were taken to ensure that these protests follow peaceful means.

She stated, “The superintendent’s message is consistent: We care deeply about our students, and we recognize that many young people are dealing and engaging with issues they see in the news and in their community. Students have the right to express themselves peacefully. At the same time, the district must uphold its responsibility to maintain a safe, supervised learning environment during the school day.”

Despite the strict steps, the student activists are not showing signs of backing down. They claim that they’re willing to face all kinds of consequences for protesting against the actions of ICE agents. Redlands High School senior Jax Hardy expressed similar sentiments in a statement to the press.

He said, “As organizers, it’s expected for us to take the first wave of retaliation. So while we would be very disappointed in the district for doing such a thing, for us, it’s important to exercise our free speech rights to oppose a government that is encroaching on our human rights.”