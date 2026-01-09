Anti-ICE Protocols at California College Draw Scrutiny After Viral ICE Raid Post

De Anza College, a small school in Cupertino, Calif., is the subject of intense scrutiny after a viral social media post revealed how the college allegedly instructs students to evade United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (also known as ICE) agents.

The Libs of TikTok X account brought De Anza College to attention on January 7, showing a picture of a sign saying that the school “Welcomes Undocumented Students.” Chaya Raichik, who runs the account, wrote that the school “sounds like a great place for ICE to raid next.” Raichik’s post had over 300,000 views as of publication.

According to La Voz News, the school’s student newspaper, the banner hangs in the college’s Media and Learning Center. An identical banner is also located in the Registration and Student Services building.

INBOX: De Anza College (@deanza_college), a taxpayer-funded community college in California, has a sign saying it “Welcomes Undocumented Students.” Seems like a great place for @icegov to raid next! pic.twitter.com/t0FEqu4yRC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2026

In a follow-up post, Raichik shared a picture of the school’s “ICE on-campus protocols,” which instruct students to stay in their classroom or to find a “private office of a trusted individual, away from agents.” Additionally, anyone who sees ICE agents is asked to “refer or escort” them to the president’s office.

“Don’t give consent for them to enter facilities,” the protocol orders. “Let the president decide.”

Dali Guerrero Fernandez, who serves as the school’s Equity and Diversity Officer, told La Voz that the post was “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable.” De Anza student government president Jayven Huang added that the post is “slanderous” and contains “blatant lies.”

“Undocumented students are and will be here to stay at De Anza,” Huang told La Voz. “They are just like everyone else. They pay taxes through employment and, in many cases, don’t receive the same Social Security benefits as others do, despite contributing to it.”

Raichik fired back on X, saying that the school was “extremely triggered by my post exposing them for harboring illegals.”

UPDATE: @deanza_college is extremely triggered by my post exposing them for harboring illegals and are apparently now “bracing.” The DEI officer called it “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable.” Student President called it slanderous and filled with “blatant lies” despite… https://t.co/qlvQLT3kGM pic.twitter.com/aIURKjsk9y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2026

As of publication, De Anza president Omar Torres had not publicly commented on Raichik’s post. However, he told La Voz that students should follow the school’s policy and that he would inform the Foothill-De Anza Community College District.

Social media users widely criticized De Anza for its protocols and the school’s response to Raichik. Multiple responses questioned whether De Anza is instructing students to obstruct justice via its anti-ICE policies.

“Sounds like De Anza College is fully exposed now,” read one X comment. “When institutions actively shield illegal activity, accountability isn’t optional—it’s required. Someone needs to step in and enforce the law.” Another added, “Imagine advertising this and thinking you’re the good guys.”

Although multiple De Anza representatives made it clear they support the undocumented community, it is unclear what percentage of students are undocumented. According to the school’s 2024-25 student demographics, 40% of students identified as Asian, while 23% are Latino.

Higher Education For AB540 Students, the school’s resource center, announced that it intended to hold a “healing circle” on Friday. As of publication, there have been no reported instances of ICE agents on campus.