Anthony Scaramucci Says Aging Donald Trump Is “Different” — “He’s Hooked on the Power Drug”

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci just took fresh aim at his old boss, President Donald Trump, with some scathing new remarks.

In an interview with The Daily Beast Podcast, Scaramucci claimed that the aging president has turned into a maniacal bully since getting hooked on the “power drug.”

Scaramucci, who served an ill-fated stint as communication director in 2017, said “there’s something different” about Donald Trump now that he’s in his second term “because he has gotten the power drug.”

“[Trump] had smoked the crack crystal of power,” Anthony Scaramucci told host Joanna Coles. “And he’s marveling at the fact that he can bully people that are powerful and they kowtow to him.”

In addition, Scaramucci argued that Trump is “flexing on everybody successfully” and is getting bolder by the day — because he keeps getting away with it.

“I know enough about his personality to know he’s marveling at that. He’s laughing. He’s laughing at it,” he added.

Anthony Scaramucci also noted that many international leaders are “caving” to President Donald Trump, which just fuels his hunger for more power.

While Trump may seem unstoppable right now, Scaramucci warned that his momentum won’t last forever. He predicted the MAGA movement would eventually collapse in a “leadership vacuum,” even mocking his former boss as the “Wicked Witch of the West Wing.”

“When the witch got hit with the water in The Wizard of Oz, what happened? The witch shrunk down, you were left with the witch’s hat, that’ll be the MAGA hat, the red hat,” he explained.

Anthony Scaramucci’s tirade doesn’t end there. In the same interview, he called MAGA a “full-on personality cult,” and that President Donald Trump will eventually get “hit with the water.”

“A lot of people in the country … know how bad he is and know what he’s doing is very disruptive to the Constitution and very disruptive to the checks and balances of the country,” he added.

Since stepping back into office in January, Trump has been testing the limits of his authority, bulldozing ahead with his agenda and taking aim at his perceived enemies.

The president’s latest power grab is playing out in Oregon, where he attempted to deploy the National Guard, labeling Portland a “war zone.”

The move, which would’ve sent troops into Democrat-led cities to enforce Trump’s agenda, has been halted — ironically by a federal judge he himself put on the bench.

Last week, Trump told 800 military leaders that the country was “under invasion from within” and that U.S. cities should be used as “training grounds for military.”

Following the bold move, California Governor Gavin Newsom took to social media and expressed his concern.

“This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power by the President of the United States,” he wrote on X. “America is on the brink of martial law. Do not be silent.”