Anthony Edwards Shuts Down Barack Obama with ‘DON’T TALK’—Here’s What Happened After!

Barack Obama is considered one of the best presidents in the history of America. He is highly respected and people still cherish the bygone era under his presidency. But like any other politician, he too has a fair share of haters. With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, we often see him and his supporters blaming Obama and Biden’s administration for everything that goes wrong. However, the criticism is always limited to social media. However, Anthony Edwards has said a few controversial words to Obama face-to-face.

In 2024, NBA player Anthony Edwards had an encounter with Obama during the Olympics tour. And let’s just say that the conversation they had wasn’t something you would have imagined in your wildest dreams.

A short clip from Netflix series Court of Goldhas surfaced online which captures the conversation between 63-year-old former president and 23-year-old basketball player. The docu-series arrived on Netflix on February 18, which comprises on six episodes.

In one of the episodes, Barack Obama is seen asking Joel Embiid what he thinks of Edwards’ game while adding, “He (Edwards) can hoop a little bit.” To this, Embiid replies, “Just a little bit.”

Edwards interrupts them and says, “Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth.”

Obama then says, “He says he’s the truth. Yeah?” to which Edwards replies, “These boys know.” He further says, “He (Embiid) cold, though. I gotta give him credit. He give us 50 every time we play him. He’s lucky I ain’t 7 foot.”

Obama then casually takes a dig as he says, “And y’all got two 7-footers and he’s still scoring on ya.” To this, Edwards replies, “Hold on now. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on. Don’t talk. We ain’t gonna do all that.”

Now take a moment and think again—A 23 year old player stands in front of two-time president, who is also double his age, and asks him to stand down and not to talk. It has actually happened and netizens still can’t believe it.

The clip has garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Someone pointed out in Instagram comment section, “His attitude was foul and Obama felt that as well. That’s why he asked Bron were they talking to him. No respect is what I hear. But I’m old school.”

Another user called out Edwards as he wrote, “He does know that’s president Obama…respect him.” However, many people are finding it hilarious as well. An X user wrote, “Ant just checked Obama, the audacity is hilarious.”

“Ant got the confidence of a man who already paid his bills for the year,” reads another tweet.

Meanwhile, during a press conference at the 2025 Weekend All-Star Weekend, Anthony Edwards was asked what he thinks about being the next face of the NBA. The player, who won gold medal for Team USA last year, projected his confidence to be one, while also saying that he wasn’t interested. He said, “Well, I am capable of being that guy, but I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be the guy that shows up, hoops, k-lls dudes, and goes home.”