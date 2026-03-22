Anne Hathaway Reveals the ‘Secret’ That Led Many to Suspect Plastic Surgery

Anne Hathaway recently shared the secret behind her youthful look. The actress was one of those celebs at the Oscars 2026 whose looks garnered significant attention. She was named one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.

Hathaway turned heads in a floral dress with a long train and Bulgari diamonds. While her outfit sparked buzz, it was her overall look that got people talking. Many netizens believe that the Devil Wears Prada star looked noticeably different on the red carpet. Some wondered if she had undergone some plastic surgery to maintain her youthful radiance.

Hathaway decided to dismiss all the rumors by sharing the “get ready with me for the Oscars” edit. A day after speculation about plastic surgery surfaced, the actress shared a video on her Instagram. The video showed the process behind her look for the big night.

Florals for spring? 💐 Anne Hathaway posed for pics at the 2026 Oscars wearing a black Valentino Haute Couture gown with embroidered flowers. 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/inKzZK74vx — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

At the beginning of the video, before her makeup and hair are done, The Princess Diaries star looks more natural than she did on the red carpet. By the end of the video, it becomes clear that not plastic surgery, but a simple hairstyling trick is what gave her the red carpet transformation.

As seen in the video, Hathaway had two tiny braids in her hair. In the video, as she gets ready, the actress said, “Drumroll please. Show them our secret.” Her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, showed two tiny braids on each side of Hathaway’s head, which gave her an “instant facelift.”

“One on each side. Then, we bring it together in the back,” the expert said as he showed the process. Hathaway added, “And, you look a little bit more awake. That’s the trick.” The tiny braids were then adjusted seamlessly with the rest of her hair, which appeared to make a noticeable difference to her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Her Instagram followers were amazed to see the trick that really made her look like she had just gone under the knife. “The Braided BrowLift. Genius,” commented one user. Another added, “She got a real life brow lift too, it’s very obvious if you’re in the field.”

A third echoed, “Literal perfection! love a little braided facelift.”

The rumors about her plastic surgery have been circulating on the internet for a long time. In particular, some have speculated that the ‘Interstellar’ star may have undergone cosmetic procedures, given how she has managed to keep her youthful look.