Anne Hathaway Gives Quirky Nickname to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny left an indelible mark with his Spanish performance during the Super Bowl halftime show. The show was so successful that it sparked debates about cultural inclusion in a diverse country like America. While some critics disagreed, including President Trump and some of his supporters, one particular person is still swooning over the act.

At a recent event, actress Anne Hathaway showed her support for the Puerto Rican rapper’s Super Bowl performance. She was impressed and even gave the 31-year-old artist’s performance a nickname. The Princess Diaries star shared, “Yes, yes the Benito bowl was amazing. We loved that. And I just found out that our curling team won silver. That’s fantastic.”

She continued to voice her support for the unity shown during the Super Bowl, especially through Bad Bunny’s performance. Despite performing entirely in Spanish for a mostly English-speaking audience, the rapper still won hearts. Hathaway discussed the importance of love and unity in response to the criticism of Bad Bunny’s performance.

Sharing her point of view, the actress mentioned, “And you know, I love all the people who are speaking right now about how unity comes about through love and how we need each other and how we really need to orient ourselves towards togetherness. Protecting our neighbors, and I am so happy to celebrate it with people who believe that.”

Anne Hathaway’s comments on Bad Bunny’s performance stand out at a time when the rapper has faced backlash. While the Super Bowl halftime show was a rare opportunity in his career, the fact that he performed entirely in Spanish also drew attention.

For instance, President Donald Trump was among the first ones to lash out in fury against the performance. He did not mince his words and deemed it the worst halftime show ever. In a detailed post on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that Bad Bunny’s performance set a bad example in the middle of the greatness that America has achieved thus far.

An excerpt from his post read “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day.”

Despite the criticism, Bad Bunny’s performance could not be stopped from setting a few records as well. Because of his fame and popularity, the halftime show ended up drawing 128.2 million viewers on social media. It also broke previous NFL social media viewership records.

Honoring his Latin American heritage, he performed entirely in Spanish to highlight his Puerto Rican culture. The show featured a 14-song setlist and included several symbols of his heritage. Pava hats, plastic chairs, and special guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Pedro Pascal were highlights of the show.

Despite political criticism from some conservative commentators, fans embraced the show for its cultural pride.