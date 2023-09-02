Angus Cloud's Haunting Connection to Britney Spears Surface Amid Allegations Against Manager

The entertainment industry has once again been struck by tragedy with the untimely death of 25-year-old Euphoria star Angus Cloud. As the world grapples with the shock of his passing, whispers, and speculations about his manager's involvement in his downfall have begun to surface. As mentioned by The Things, Angus Cloud's manager, Sam Lufti, has come under scrutiny due to his dark and controversial history, particularly his association with troubled celebrities like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Courtney Love.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Angus Cloud's death have prompted questions about the role his manager might have played. Diomi Cordero, Angus' former talent manager, raised eyebrows when he took to social media in April to accuse Sam Lufti of contributing to Angus' decline. Cordero pointed out that Lufti has a track record of managing celebrities who have grappled with mental health and addiction issues, a pattern that raises concerns about the well-being of those under his guidance.

Also Read: Britney Spears Seeking to Connect With Attractive Men After Feeling “Betrayed” by Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

In an alarming revelation, Cordero stated, "[Lufti] managed Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Courtney Love in 2007/2008 in their most dark and vulnerable times." This connection to three prominent figures who faced highly publicized struggles suggests a troubling pattern that demands further investigation.

The link between Sam Lufti and Britney Spears is particularly unsettling. Britney's parents have openly expressed their belief that Lufti played a role in their daughter's well-documented breakdown in the early 2000s. Accusations of abuse and manipulation have long surrounded Lufti's association with the pop star. In 2021, Sam Lufti himself acknowledged the possibility of Britney holding him accountable, tweeting, "If she hates me after she's free I won't blame her... I let her down and we both paid dearly for it."

CoveImage Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: Britney Spears Takes a Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn in New Video After Sam Asghari Unfollows Her

Amid these troubling allegations, there are concerns that Lufti's influence might have extended to enabling drug addiction, potentially contributing to Angus Cloud's tragic demise. The circumstances of his death initially suggested as a possible suicide due to the emphasis on his recent struggles with his father's passing and mental health, have since been clarified by Angus' mother, Lisa Cloud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

Also Read: Sam Asghari Unfollows Ex Britney Spears on Instagram Amidst UDivorce

In a heartfelt statement, Lisa Cloud dispelled the notion that her son's death was intentional. She revealed that Angus had been working on an art project when he fell asleep and did not wake up. While an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, Lisa Cloud's words provide a glimpse into the loving relationship she shared with her son and challenge the notion of a deliberate act.

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of young talent, the focus remains on unraveling the mysteries surrounding Angus Cloud's tragic end. The strange connection between Britney Spears and Angus' manager, Sam Lufti, casts a shadow over the circumstances leading to this heart-wrenching loss. The allegations of past mismanagement and potential enabling of destructive behaviors underscore the need for greater accountability within the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

In an era where mental health and well-being are paramount, it is imperative that the entertainment industry takes a proactive approach to ensure the safety and welfare of its artists. The tragedies of the past should serve as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences when unchecked power and influence are wielded without consideration for the lives they impact.

References:

https://www.thethings.com/angus-cloud-has-eerie-connection-to-britney-spears-as-his-manager-is-being-accused-of-playing-a-role-in-his-death/

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears' Feels Estranged Husband Sam Asghari 'Betrayed' and 'Manipulated' Her

Britney Spears Is Not Planning to Pay For Estranged Husband Sam Asghari’s Lavish Lifestyle For Long