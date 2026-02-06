Angry Father Pulls Gun on Families After Basketball Game Because His Son ‘Didn’t Get Enough Playing Time’

A North Kentucky father is behind bars for pulling out a weapon after a youth basketball game on Saturday. Identified as 28-year-old Steven Hamblin, he waved his gun at families and children after the game, threatening to shoot multiple times.

He got into a verbal argument with the coach of Walton-Verona Elementary School over his son not getting enough playing time. At first, the father and the coach went their separate ways after the argument. However, Hamblin came back with his handgun, threatening everyone in the parking lot.

According to the incident report from Fox19 Now, he threatened seven people with the gun, constantly saying he was “going to shoot.” A witness at the incident recorded Hamblin brandishing the weapon. He did not shoot anyone and fled the scene.

BREAKING: Lunatic pulls gun on youth basketball coach in elementary school parking lot because his son didn’t get enough playing time Steven Hamblin, 28, threatened to “shoot people” in front of kids pic.twitter.com/VKjq0EcRxG — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 4, 2026

Later, the Elsmere police arrested Hamblin at his home. He tried to justify his actions, saying he was trying to protect his family from two people who were present in the crowd. Hamblin is held at the Boone County Jail, Kentucky at $200,000 cash bond.

The charges include first-degree wanton endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and tampering with physical evidence. He will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 9.

The school’s superintendent has also responded after the incident with a statement. The statement reads, “Administration is grateful to report that a potential safety concern was quickly and safely resolved following an athletic event on our elementary school campus.”

The school assured it was an isolated incident and that they would take such matters seriously. They will ensure safety protocols and precautions, including increased staff and security in future to prevent such incidents.

man is in jail facing multiple charges after pulling a gun out at a Northern Kentucky elementary school. 28-year-old Steven Hamblin got into an argument with the coach about his son’s playing time. He also allegedly threatened to “shoot people.” pic.twitter.com/02rNnFkfzv — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) February 3, 2026

After Hamblin’s aggressive and dangerous behavior, WVISD will be taking steps to improve campus security. Meanwhile, netizens have branded the father a “lunatic” and “entitled white man. One X user suggested the father should get help for his mental health.

She commented, “Imagine getting mad at your son’s youth basketball game at the elementary school and you pull out a gun on the coach because you feel as if your child needed more time to play than other children make it make sense, and get them the mental health services these people need.”

Another one added, “Should have taught your kid to be a better player instead of crying that he didn’t get playing time.”